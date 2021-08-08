China to go to war with the world in the next six years, Latrobe experts say

Is Asia Going to War? That’s the question LaTrobe University asked a panel of Chinese experts on Wednesday. Their response was unanimous. And disturbing.

President Xi Jinping’s ambitions are obvious.

It uses all means except war to assert its territorial control over regions as diverse as the Himalayas, the South and East China Seas and Taiwan.

He pushes the limits. He is breaking the standards. He takes risks.

Now neighboring countries are starting to back down.

Japan and India have started to coordinate their military activities. The Philippines reconsidered their decision to end their alliance with the United States. Vietnam has hosted US Navy visits to its ports.

Today, European countries are reestablishing long-neglected friendships by sending warships on long tours of the region.

“So is war likely?” Where is it likely? And who will that involve, and what can be done to alleviate the situation? Matt Smith of La Trobe Asia asked the panel.

“I don’t think it’s this year. But I definitely think in the next six to seven years, ”replied Dr. Oriana Skylar Mastro of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University.

Guy Boekenstein, Asia Society member for North Australia, said armed clash was likely: “I don’t think we’re likely to see some kind of traditional full-scale warfare in the next five to ten. years. But I think (there is) the potential for a strategic miscalculation ”.

“We are not on the precipice of a conflict between great powers as we were in 1914. But we are much closer to this than we were,” concluded Professor Nick Bisley, dean of the Faculty of Humanities and Social Sciences. , La Trobe University.

Clear and present danger

China is advancing on all fronts. Territorially. Economically. Diplomatically.

But he has priorities.

“A lot of people have argued that the Chinese prefer the gray zone, coercion, political warfare, all that stuff. And I totally agree – except with Taiwan, ”said Dr Mastro. “You will not get full political control of Taiwan by these methods.”

And President Xi has tied his legacy to the fate of the island.

“Xi Jinping was clear. He wants this problem solved. The only way to solve it is to have Chinese boots on the ground in Taiwan. “

Professor Bisley agrees.

“Xi Jinping made a very public and very clear signal that said ‘Taiwan is not a problem that will be passed on to the next generation.’ Now, of course, he doesn’t have a term limit. He will be there for a long time. We don’t know what the exact time frame is. But there seems to be one.

Taiwan has become the target of China’s increasingly intense military posture. Large flights of combat aircraft have surveyed its airspace. Warships circled its territory.

Such a concentration of material is dangerous, says Boekenstein.

“There has been a long, very long strategic competition in the region for quite a while now,” he said. “We are suddenly seeing an increase in military activity. And, you know, I think it can only lead to something. At some point, something will give out somewhere, whether on purpose or by accident. “

Will to fight

“The United States is going to wage this war 100%,” said Dr Mastro. “In my opinion, the United States will absolutely respond. “

It was responding to regional fears that Washington’s increasingly insular attitudes would cause it to abandon its long-standing alliances and agreements.

“One of the main reasons why China might opt ​​for this landing (in Taiwan) is that it thinks it might win,” she said. “And not just that they could win if the United States does not intervene, of course guaranteed, but that they could win even if the United States does intervene.”

It is not because China is stronger than the United States. It’s because it’s closer to Taiwan.

“It is possible that China will move before the United States even has time to respond.

“My big question is: what does it mean for the region if the United States tries and fails? I think it’s even worse.

“America is absolutely going to support Taiwan for a whole host of reasons,” agreed Professor Bisley. back? It would be a serious credibility problem.

Mr Boekenstein said Australia would almost certainly be part of any coalition responding to China’s aggression.

“If we take a realistic look at the Australian Defense Force and our ability to project power or defend Australia independently, you know, we shouldn’t be kidding ourselves,” he said. “We have a very small but very capable army. But alliances and partnerships will always fundamentally support our defense and security. “

Dodge a bullet

War is not inevitable, although it is more and more likely. And the panel agreed that things could be done to reduce the odds.

All involve improving our understanding and engagement with Asia.

“(Australia) should speak up a little more and work with our Japanese, Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino partners and allies and say, ‘Hey, these are the things that are in our common interest that we can do together. Professor Bisley mentioned.

The same, he says, applies to China.

“We tend to focus on a few – a very large but small number – of things where interests collide. But not the other very large number of shared interests in which collective action is needed.

Meanwhile, Mr Boekenstein says Australia must continue to do what it does well – make friends and influence people.

This strengthens deterrence.

“We can provide our bigger and stronger allies – the United States, but also the Japanese, South Koreans, Singaporeans and others – a place to train and exercise of high quality. This is extremely important to strengthen interoperability between our respective armies. They’re building a common understanding, learning from each other and, you know, really showing the region that this kind of support is there ”.

But above all, says Professor Bisley, it is necessary to open lines of communication with Beijing.

“There’s always the analogy that during the Cold War there were all of these elaborate mechanisms to ensure that anywhere in the world where American Soviet interests clash, they don’t start World War III or the nuclear apocalypse. We have very few now. And I think that’s part of the reason things are so volatile right now. “

