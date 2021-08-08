Azerbaijan vows to continue supporting Turkey against fires





Baku offers to send 200 more firefighters to Turkey, affected by fires that killed 8, says Azerbaijani presidency



Azerbaijan on Friday pledged to continue helping Turkey contain the forest fires that have continued to burn in the country for more than a week, killing eight people. In a phone call with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev offered to send 200 more firefighters to support Turkey’s efforts to contain the flames burning in parts of the south of the country, according to a written statement from the Azerbaijani Presidency. Aliyev again expressed his condolences to the victims of the fires, noting that in addition to the 53 Azerbaijani sent earlier, 40 fire trucks were on their way to Turkey and would reach the fire zone on Saturday. Baku has currently deployed 510 Azerbaijani firefighters to Turkey, along with a helicopter and an amphibious aircraft, Aliyev noted. President Erdogan thanked Aliyev for his condolences and support. He said that Azerbaijani firefighters in Turkey served with great professionalism and dedication. Erdogan also thanked Baku for the additional support to be sent, stressing that this support was a clear manifestation of the brotherhood and friendship between the two countries. At least eight people have died since the fires started on July 28, according to official figures. – Nagorno-Karabakh Aliyev also briefed Erdogan on provocations carried out by Armenian forces on the border with Azerbaijan, noting that the country’s army had responded if necessary. Erdogan pointed out that Ankara had always supported Baku in the conflict with Yerevan over Nagorno-Karabakh, an Azerbaijani territory that had been under nearly three decades of Armenian occupation until the end of last year. During the meeting, the two leaders exchanged views on regional developments since the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Relations between the former Soviet republics of Azerbaijan and Armenia have been strained since 1991, when the Armenian army occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of the ‘Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions. New clashes erupted last September and ended on November 10 with a Russian-brokered ceasefire. During the 44-day conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenia. * Written by Merve Berker in Ankara

