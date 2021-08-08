Father Figure Shower Empathy – The Hitavada

By Vijay Phanshikar:

The nation has a father figure – provider, guardian, diviner, motivator, dreamer, protector, comrade, practical awakener, eternal emotional cohort of everyone – in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is there all the time – good and bad and indifferent. He is by your side whenever you, the person and you, the company, need him. At most times, her face is stern, with only the suggestion of a smile on her lips, and a starry look in her eyes. But when you need him, he’s there, with his crackling voice, mellow tone, and wet eyes. On the distant moon, the Vikram Lander of Chandrayaan-II crashes at 3 a.m. But right there in the Satish Dhawan Space Center of the Indian Space Research Organization, standing behind the teams of space scientists in front of the huge electronic panels, he was there to appease them in this moment of utter disappointment. And a few hours later, he stood in front of all the scientists – men and women willing to bury themselves in a sense of failure – to tell them how proud he was of them.

“The whole nation stands by your side. Do not abandon. Keep it up. We will try again. And a few minutes later, as he prepared to leave, the Prime Minister pulled ISRO Director K. Sivan close to him in a tight embrace – like a father or older brother does. The faces of the two men were pale with emotion, and their eyes misted with a deep sense of oneness. This camaraderie. This empathy. This emotional connection. Everything is beyond politics. For this expression of oneness travels to the family zone of people’s minds. For, such connections only occur in the warm confines of the home – where all pretenses merge and all staging traps become worthless. The girls were still in the locker room at the hockey stadium at the Olympics when the phone rang.

“Mein Narendra Modi bol raha hoon (It’s Narendra Modi speaking)”, came on the phone. Every girl, pissed off by a narrow loss in the women’s hockey tournament bronze medal game, was alerted. What followed was a complete rehearsal of what happens in every family between dad and daughters. … … “Don’t feel disappointed. Do not Cry. You have done a fantastic job. Everyone is proud of you. You, my daughters, are the real inspiration for all the girls in India. And how is Navneet? Did her eye hurt? And Salima also played so well. You all make me proud, so proud. And your dear coach (Marijne) has proven himself … “. While saying this, Mr. Narendra Modi’s voice was soft as cotton, reassuring, communicating beyond words his feeling of love and pride. personal and national for the girls. The girls just cried – and the nation joined in too. This has happened with all the sportsmen in Tokyo. Everyone has received such calls – assurance, congratulations, support, encouragement. Everyone – sportsmen, coaches, managers, support staff – felt that it was their father talking to them, standing by their side at all hours – glamor and dirt.

A few years ago, this father figure had been standing all night right next to the phone. Every now and then he would call his trusted people in the control room to find out what was happening to those brave few who entered Pakistan to write a brilliant chapter of national revenge for Uri. A little later, when the Indian Air Warriors marched towards Balakot to teach the enemy a lesson in life, this man once again sat up straight, wanting to know what was going on. These cases and many others did not have a prime minister in action. There was a father figure at his best emotional level, at his highest emotional level – beyond the lowest emotional at the moment. It only comes from a person who had an emotionally secure childhood. Certainly, the little boy Narendra lived a life of misery. Despite this, her father and mother and other family members provided her with emotional stability. Such good fortune is not written on everyone’s forehead, so to speak.

All that emotional treasure that this little boy stored in his being now returns when the sons and daughters of the nation need it. Six years ago, when famous lyricist Prasun Joshi asked him closely about his mental makeup, Mr Narendra Modi, wearing a formal black high-necked jacket to ward off the British cold, spoke in a tone clear about what made him what he was. And then a young man stood up to ask him if the Prime Minister ever got tired of his relentless schedule. Mr. Modi smiled charisma and shared an anecdote: A little girl was climbing a hill with her younger brother on her back. A Sadhu asked her if the burden was too heavy for her. “He’s my brother,” exclaimed the young girl. “Yes. It can be. But is it a burden?” Persisted the Sadhu. Half indignant and half amazed, the young girl replied: “Maharaj Ji, apne bhai ka boz nahin hota (Your brother n ‘ is never a burden on you.) The whole auditorium erupted into a thunderous applause that you can still feel the ripples. That explains it all – to our delight, to our relief from the ugly politics, so to speak.