Homeland security: supporters demand violence if Trump is not reinstated





The Department of Homeland Security issued a warning on Friday that supporters of the false conspiracy theory that Trump would be reinstated have increased calls for violence if the former president does not return to the White House soon.

“Some conspiracy theories associated with the reinstatement of former President Trump have included calls for violence if desired results are not achieved,” the DHS newsletter, obtained by ABC News, said.

The newsletter went on to say that the recent increase in the “public visibility” of liars like My Pillow guy Mike Lindell is the reason for the rise in violent online chatter.

Lindell continues to relentlessly push the big lie that the election was stolen, going so far as to say that he expects the Supreme Court to rule unanimously in favor of reinstating Trump as president in August.

“In the last few days, what has happened is that there has been a lot more public visibility, which means that the discussions and these theories have migrated away from being contained in online communities. conspiracy and extremists, to become the topic of discussion on web forums. , or more public web forums, and even in the media ecosystem type, ”a senior DHS official told ABC News.

Trump’s drunken mob has been so triggered that Homeland Security expresses concern over increasing calls for violence.

“As the public visibility of the narratives increases, we are concerned about more and more calls for violence… Past circumstances have shown that calls for violence could grow rapidly in the public domain and occur outside the public domain. publicly accessible channels. As such, single offenders and small groups of individuals could rally against violence with little or no warning, ”the bulletin says.

DHS added that while they do not have details of an imminent threat, their “reports indicate that the timing of these activities may take place in August 2021, although we lack information on specific plots or areas. planned actions “.

Also on Friday, U.S. Capitol Police said they were aware of an upcoming Capitol rally that a former Trump 2016 campaign data chief Matt Braynard is promoting. Appearing on Steve Bannon’s podcast, Braynard referred to the # JusticeForJ6 rally, scheduled for September 18, in support of those arrested in the January 6 attack. “We are returning to the Capitol, where it all began. And it’s going to be huge, ”Braynard told Bannon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/homeland-security-warns-trump-violence-reinstated-1209136/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos