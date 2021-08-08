Anand Mahindra asks PM Modi for “commemorative coins” depicting Neeraj Chopra





Amid the ongoing Olympic gold medal celebrations across India, several prominent personalities are flocking in their requests and wish to honor the creator of the story Neeraj Chopra. One of them is industrialist Anand Mahindra who posted several tweets for the champion, including a request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “commemorative coins” depicting Neeraj Chopra. Mahindra has also reposted all the wonderful ideas from ordinary people. In his tweet to have a coin depicting Neeraj Chopra, the industrialist also wrote that the game “The javelin throw is arguably the most frequently used image for commemorative coins”. Responding to a Twitter account that asked Anand Mahindra ‘Xuv700’ for Neeraj Chopra, the industrialist replied: ‘It will be my personal privilege and honor to give our Golden Athlete an XUV 7OO’. As soon as the news about Neeraj Chopra’s golden victory broke, the billionaire businessman likened the champion to “Baahubali” (the strongest) and wrote “were all in your army”. Reposting a Tweet from Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer of Mahindra and Mahindra, the industrialist thanked his team for “acting as fast as a javelin”. The company designs a special edition car model for Neeraj Chopra. Neeraj Chopra – The Writer of History With extreme training and confidence, the Olympic gold medalist broke his qualifying record with an 87.03m-long throw that earned him the first victory. His second throw was 87.58m high and the third 76.79m in the sky. the second round. In the second round, Chopra’s first two throws were wrong and the last throw was around 84m. Putting an end to India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the mega event, Indian Neeraj Chopra broke the previous record of six medals won at the London Games in 2012. Czech pitchers Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vitezslav Vesely (85.44m) won silver and bronze respectively. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Haryana, Manohar Lal Khattar, announced a massive cash prize of Rs. 6 crore for the javelin thrower. The 23-year-old will also get a Class 1 job in the public sector and a 50 percent concession pitch. Shooter Abhivan Bindra was the first individual athlete to win a gold medal for India at the 2008 Olympic Games in Beijing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/anand-mahindra-requests-pm-modi-for-commemorative-coins-depicting-neeraj-chopra.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos