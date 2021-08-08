Covid ‘Homecoming’ to China is a more ferocious version, Xi Jinping is on alert!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China is starting to be wary of the recent increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Different from the previous one, the virus that spreads is a malignant variant, the delta. In Friday’s report (6/8/2021), new cases of Covid-19 affected the greatest number throughout this new wave, 124 cases on Thursday (5/8/2021). This figure is up from the previous 85 cases. According to the data, 80 cases were local transmission, compared to 62 the day before. Quoting Reuters, the National Health Commission said that a spike in infections was still occurring in Jiangsu Province. Where 61 new cases have been reported or 40 more cases than the day before. We know that Xi Jinping has not commented further on the wave of infections. However, from the policies adopted, it appears that the preparation is quite firm. Yesterday, in his public statement, he only reiterated Beijing’s intention to help the whole world by sending the coronavirus vaccine and other aid. China will donate 2 billion doses of the Covid vaccine this year. In addition, the Bamboo Curtain Country will also provide US $ 100 million or the equivalent of Rs.1400 billion for the Covax global vaccine distribution program for developing countries. “China will continue to do its best to help developing countries overcome the pandemic,” Xi said. The wave in China this time around was due to the entry of the Delta variant. This variant of the corona virus was first discovered in India in early May and entered China via a flight from Russia on July 20. Currently, the variant has spread to at least 18 provinces and dozens of cities. This resulted in at least four high risk areas and 91 medium risk areas. Meanwhile, since the weekend, China has adopted a lockdown policy through special and regional quarantines. State media Global Times says several cities appear to have performed well. In Nanjing City, also in Jiangsu Province, where the virus first broke out, the daily infection curve would start to flatten. In fact, the city has recorded single-digit infections for three consecutive days. The Nanjing City Health Commission reported four new confirmed local cases on Wednesday (8/8/2021). This brings the total number of infections in the city to 227 since the outbreak erupted from the local airport. Wang Guangfa, a respiratory expert at Peking University’s First Hospital, said the trend showed the outbreak in Nanjing had been brought under control. “With timely and precise measures to break the chain of transmission, contain the spread of the virus and vaccinations, we are confident that we can halt the peak of Covid-19 even in the face of the Delta variant,” said Wang. To date, China has recorded 93,374 cases of the virus and 4,636 deaths since the outbreak of the epidemic in the city of Wuhan. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



