Facilitation of investors will boost production





LAHOR:

The government is fully committed to providing the best possible package of incentives to foreign and local investors in Pakistan, said Prime Minister’s Trade Advisor Abdul Razak Dawood.

During his visit to the Faisalabad Industrial Estate Development and Management Company (FIEDMC) on Saturday, he hoped that the investor facilitation would boost industrial production, strengthen the national economy and improve the living conditions of the lower segment.

Dawood also reviewed the progress of the industrial city of Allama Iqbal, Punjab’s first megaproject under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Informing the advisor on the occasion, FIEDMC President Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that the works on the industrial city of Allama Iqbal were being carried out in an accelerated manner on the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“The preconditions for new industrial units such as gas, electricity and water installations and basic infrastructure have been fulfilled,” he said.

He informed the advisor that around 20 industrial units have started production in the industrial city of Allama Iqbal and that they cover one third of the land in the first phase of the project.

The remaining units would enter service by the end of the year, he said.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has ordered to minimize the time allotment of industrial land to foreign and local investors,” Ashfaq recalled. “In addition, he also asked to facilitate all investors through the one-stop operation.”

He said the industrial city of Allama Iqbal covers an area of ​​3,300 acres and that work is being speeded up.

The CEO pointed out that the project includes a furniture city, a clothing park, a modern business center and a large exhibition center to showcase products made in Pakistan to attract local and overseas buyers.

Read Saudi investors offered a “conducive atmosphere”

Citing figures, Ashfaq pointed out that 7.5 billion rupees had been spent so far on the completion of the first phase of the industrial city.

“In accordance with the transparent policy of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, industrial land is allocated to substitute industries for exports and imports and the relocation of local industries,” he said.

In a separate meeting with Punjab’s Minister of Industries and Trade, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Dawood insisted on speeding up the settlement of industrial areas and taking action against those delaying the installation of units on their plots located in industrial areas.

The meeting discussed issues related to the creation of the industrial zone and exhibition center in Sialkot and the construction of an interchange on the M-2 motorway to connect the Quaid-e-Azam business park to Sheikhupura.

In addition, issues related to the reimbursement of income tax from the Punjab Industrial Zone Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) and gas and electricity supply to industrial zones were also discussed.

Dawood said the federal government will expand all possible facilities to speed up the settlement process in industrial areas.

He stressed that the Investment Board and the Punjab Investment and Trade Board should jointly develop a plan to provide a one-stop shop for industrialists.

The advisor further appreciated the efforts of the government of Punjab to facilitate the conduct of business in the province.

Speaking on this occasion, Iqbal stressed the need for joint efforts of provincial and federal governments to achieve the goals set by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He considered it necessary to establish exhibition centers in each division headquarters.

[With additional input by our correspondent]

Posted in The Express Tribune on August 8, 2021.

Like Business on Facebook, follow @TribuneBiz on Twitter to stay informed and join the conversation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2314502/investor-facilitation-will-boost-production The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos