Battle for the Soul: Can Joe Biden beat the Republican Trumps in the war of words? | Joe biden





Joe Biden declared his third presidential bid on April 25, 2019 in a three-and-a-half-minute video. The format was new, but for Biden it relied on an old-fashioned conception of masculinity.

He spoke about the August 12, 2017 neo-Nazi rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which Donald Trump famously said there were great people on both sides of. The incident provided Biden with a good versus bad story frame, which he entered as a sort of superhero.

At that point, Biden intoned, as viewers saw white supremacists parading with torches, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had seen in my lifetime.

I wrote back then who were in the battle for the soul of this nation. Well, it’s even more true today. We are in the battle for the soul of this nation.

If we give Donald Trump eight years in the White House, he will forever and fundamentally change the character of this nation. Who we are. And I can’t just sit there and watch it happen.

The core values ​​of this nation, our standing in the world, our very democracy, everything that made America, America, is at stake.

Captain America, out of retirement and to the rescue. The Charlottesville setting, adjacent to Thomas Jefferson’s home, Monticello, provided Biden with a pretext for quoting the Declaration of Independence. And the video displayed, in colonial cursive font, passages that many Americans could recite from memory.

The battle for the narrative framework of America’s soul has served Biden well. This helped to differentiate Bidens’ criticism of Trump, both personal and constitutional. This made his age a campaign asset: a man with a historical conscience would be a good fit for Democrats, a party that generally opted for the youth. And it ennobled his call for unity as a solution to Trump’s division. A victory for Biden would win the battle for the soul through an appeal for transcendent patriotic values.

Two men, longtime advisor Mike Donilon and historian Jon Meacham, worked on Bidens’ speeches and soul verbiage. But whatever the authoritarian division of labor, it is Bidens’ signature, delivery and personality that gives the sentence its public meaning.

During the campaign, Biden repeated his theme in speeches on national holidays and historic anniversaries, often in Pennsylvania: at a campaign launch rally on May 18, 2019 at the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia; in a June 2, 2020 speech at Philadelphia City Hall (commenting on the eruption of protest against the death of George Floyd and the President’s use of tear gas in Lafayette Square in Washington); and October 6, 2020 on the Gettysburg battlefield:

You and I are part of an alliance, a shared history of overcoming divisions and renewed hope. If we do our part, if we stand united, if we keep faith in the past and in each other, then the divisions of our time will give way to dreams of a better and better future. This is our job. This is our commitment. This is our mission.

Pennsylvania is both the state where Biden was born and a lasting swing state. As the city where the founding documents of the Americas were drafted and signed, Philadelphia stands out in the national imagination as Jerusalem from what sociologist Robert Bellah has called civil religion. In her 1966 analysis of Washington’s inaugural addresses to Kennedy, Bellah noted that Presidents up to then outgoing President Lyndon Baines Johnson broadened and deepened their rhetoric by invoking God. It was neither the god of any particular denomination nor a superficial salute to the religiosity of the American people. On the contrary, such references to God legitimized political authority by providing moral consensus in the midst of continuous political change. The invocations of civil religion reassure and integrate the disparate members of a pluralist capitalist society.

Biden relied more on the word soul than God, but the functionality was the same. Soul is also a word with a broad philosophical and religious lineage. It denotes the essence of a being (or a nation, or a people). It connotes reason, feeling, presence, expressiveness, depth, substance of a style. By running for president, Biden embarked on a moral crusade. He was struggling, as he put it in another frequently used phrase, for hope against fear, unity against division and truth against lies.

And the idea of ​​America as the seat of civil religion was not an empty word. Jill Lepores’ 2018 One-Volume History of the United States identified these truths as the nation’s core values: political equality, natural rights, popular sovereignty, and the meta-truth that they are obvious, l Benjamin Franklin’s Enlightenment Amendment to Sacred and Undeniable Jefferson.

White nationalists and white supremacists carrying torches march through the University of Virginia Charlottesville campus in August 2017. Photograph: The Washington Post / Getty Images

Like most campaign slogans, the Battle for America’s Soul was a timely currency, in this case tinged with a touch of bravado. Yet he has become strangely fit. Some Americans continue to resist these and other truths. And so Biden rightly continued to use the phrase as president.

In his inaugural address two weeks after the assault on the Capitol and Congress, he cited Abraham Lincoln’s attestation that all my soul is there when he signed the Emancipation Proclamation, and reiterated his assertion that national unity was essential to restore the soul and secure America’s future. Remembrance Day at Arlington National Cemetery:

America’s soul is animated by the perpetual battle between our worst instincts that we have seen in recent times and our best angels. Between Me first and Us the People. Between greed and generosity, cruelty and kindness, captivity and freedom.

On July 13, back at the National Constitution Center, Biden focused on the opposition:

It is no longer just a question of who can vote or of facilitating the voting of eligible voters. It’s about who counts the vote that counts, whether or not your vote counts. It’s about moving from independent electoral administrators who work for the people to polarized state legislatures and partisan actors who work for political parties.

For me, it’s simple: it’s electoral subversion. It is the most dangerous threat to the vote and the integrity of free and fair elections in our history.

We must ask: are you on the side of the truth or the lie; fact or fiction; justice or injustice; democracy or autocracy? This is what it comes down to

Republicans on the other side are peddling disinformation and betting on partisan polarization. They seek to deny the truth of the 2020 election results and tilt the certification process against a repeat in 2024. Under the banner of a stolen and rigged election and a grossly exaggerated allegation of electoral fraud, they conduct audits reckless and enact voter suppression laws. in the battlefield states, including Pennsylvania. They blocked the creation of an independent commission to investigate the riot on the day they voted to have the election revoked. Biden also cited Jim Crow in view of the racial dimensions of the Soul Battle. The opposition has launched a coded attack on a hackneyed academic term, Critical Race Theory.

The battle for the soul is separate from the programmatic initiatives and negotiations conducted under another Biden slogan, Build Back Better. In this political arena, differences can be monetized and divided without resorting to terrible dichotomies. However, the emotions evoked by the vote cannot be easily compartmentalized and dissociated from the dollar numbers.

The Battle of Souls also revolves around the effort to persuade Americans to get vaccinated, both in Bidens’ urges to get vaccinated that appeal to patriotic duty, and in opposition efforts to stigmatize resistance to vaccination as a position of freedom against the government. The analysis of this argument requires an attempt in itself, although I note in passing that Bidens’ rhetorical approach avoided the appointment of a czar to coordinate public appeals and briefings of administrations, which would put some distance between the battle of souls and the urgent pandemic mitigation project. As it stands, government messages on Covid go through the president and state governors. And it is certainly valid to see the battle against the virus as a test of the strength of reason in politics.

Opportunities for more soulful talk dot the national calendar. A rally in Washington DC on August 28 will commemorate Dr. Martin Luther’s Kings I Have a Dream speech, which the president will likely recognize but not attend. The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks will necessarily refer to the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan, but Biden could also validate the House’s investigation into the Capitol Riot as being in the mind of the 9/11 Commission. Thanksgiving is the holiday par excellence of the American civil religion. Other opportunities will arise after Congress votes on the People’s and John Lewis’s Voting Rights laws.

But before any of these holidays or events appear on the calendar of civil religion, there is next Thursday, August 12, the fourth anniversary of the battle that marked the starting point of Bidens. He might do well to go to Charlottesville and speak downtown vacant by the July 10 removal of the Robert E Lee statue that sparked the Unite the Right rally. It would be a sign that the predominantly non-violent but deeply divisive war over the idea of ​​America is being won.

