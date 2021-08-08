Disagreements engulf the Egyptian brotherhood in Turkey. Mahmoud Hussein at the …





Disagreements raged between Brotherhood In Turkey, where the group’s acting leader, Ibrahim Munir, decided to fire former secretary general Mahmoud Hussein and his aides (all residing in Turkey) for investigation. Munir decided to form a special committee that heads the group in Turkey, called the Administrative Committee of Turkey, and consists of a group of leaders loyal to him and against Hussein and his associates, in the context of the disbandment By providing groups from the Shura Council and the old administrative office. Reject Munirs decisions The move comes against the backdrop of Husseins’ rejection of Munirs’ decisions and his declaration that he has no right to issue them, as well as Husseins’ failure to recognize the dissolution of the administrative office and the dissolution of the groups of the Shura Council and its membership to manage the economic and investment files of the group, and not to abandon them to Munir and his group. It is reported that Al Arabiya.net previously revealed the details of the Brotherhood decision by dissolving its administrative office and the Shura Council in Turkey, while postponing the national elections which were to be held last July for a period of 6 month. Under the leadership of the Turkish authorities In addition, reliable sources indicated that the decision was made under the leadership of the Turkish authorities and that Munir had to deal with it and sign it. She also indicated that among the reasons which motivated this approach, a group of the Egyptian Brotherhood rejected the Egyptian-Turkish rapprochement, as well as the meeting of a certain number of leaders of this group with the leader of the Party of Happiness, who opposes the Turkish president. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and offered to finance it financially and politically. Real estate and property In addition to the previous justifications, there were financial and administrative violations in the group’s office, revealed by previous audio leaks from the leader, Amir Bassam, who confirmed that the Brotherhood leaders recorded real estate, property and funds for the group in their names and the names of their sons. The sources also revealed that there are many objections within the Brotherhood to the performance and direction of the Mahmoud Husseins group, especially since he was only elected by 4 of the Brotherhood’s offices abroad. , pointing out that upon his election he abolished what was known as the Foreign Office, and under the leadership of Mahmoud Hussein, took control of the affairs. Financial and administrative, while his relatives enjoyed financial privileges represented by monthly salaries of over $ 3,500 per person, nationalities and permanent residence in Turkey, and scholarships and scholarships, while depriving those who are not close and affiliated with the other team led by Amr Daraj, Ali Batikh and Ahmed Abdel Rahman of all these offers. . Financial irregularities and embezzlement In addition, the decision to dissolve the group’s office and the Shura Council is intended to cover up the violations of this group and its involvement in the financial embezzlement and looting of the Brotherhood’s property and funds, and the allocation of investments in their names, families and children’s names, according to the sources. It is worth noting that these developments came after the group decided to expel its members from Turkey and move to other countries, led by Canada, Britain, the Netherlands, Malaysia and a number of Balkan countries, and coincided with the rapprochement between the two countries. Cairo and AnkaraTurquies are trying to open a new page in relations with Egypt.

