NON-FICTION: THE HINDUSTAN OF THE HINDUS – Journal

Indias Narendra Modi will he succeed in his mission to abandon secularism and transform his people into fanatic fascists attached to the obscurantist values ​​of the Hindutva who consider all non-Hindus as what Adolf Hitler called untermenschen (racial or socially inferior)?

Authors Walter K. Andersen and Shridhar D. Damle provide the answer in the very title of their book, Messengers of Hindu Nationalism: How the RSS Reshaped India because the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and current Prime Minister has already reshaped India in Image by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Their well-documented third book after The Brotherhood in Saffron: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Hindu Revivalism and The RSS: A View to the Inside focuses on the transformation that has taken place in India that continues to unfold its tentacles along its length and the width. from Pakistan’s eastern neighbor. The authors trace the roots of the Hindutva in the 19th century, the mastermind behind the origin and formation of the RSS, the different phases the movement went through, including two bans and the stranglehold it now exercises over politics. and Indian society.

Two men stand out: Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who founded the RSS in 1925 and remained its leader until 1940; and Madhavrao Sadashivrao Golwalkar, who led it for 33 critical years (1940 to 1973), which saw the trauma of the score, the assassination of Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi and the first ban of the RSS in January 1947. Madhukar Dattatraya Deoras deserves credit also a mention. , who dragged the RSS into politics and reformed what his mentor, Hedgewar, was opposed to.

Initially, in accordance with the views of the founders, RSS focused on building character. But as time passed and independence presented new challenges, a new direction emerged, giving the RSS and its affiliates a community perspective imbued with a hatred of all non-Hindus.

Well-documented book focuses on the transformation that took place in India under Narendra Modi and the stranglehold Hindutva now exerts over Indian politics and society

In 1958, when he was only eight years old, Modi began attending daily RSS meetings. Since the prejudices acquired in his formative phases have a lasting impression, it should come as no surprise if, during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarats from 2001 to 2014, Modi chaired a pogrom that killed 1,044 people including 790 Muslims because the police were ordered by him to let the rioters do their job.

What is Hindutva? The RSS site gives it a very innocuous goal: the unity of all Hindus, in addition to reorganizing Hindu society on the basis of its unique national genius and [carrying] the nation at the height of glory. According to Hedgewar, Hindus are the people of the country and others live in India thanks to the tolerance of the Hindu majority and should therefore adopt the Hindu culture. He goes on to say that non-Hindus should realize that they live in the Hindustan of Hindus.

In his 1966 book Bunch of Thoughts, Golwalkar says it would be suicidal … to believe that Muslims became patriots overnight after the creation of Pakistan. On the contrary, he says, the Muslim threat has increased a hundredfold.

The movement emphasizes the Indianization of education, with textbooks that it believes should be filled with Hindu beliefs and mythologies, Hindu rituals and festivals, yoga, Sanskrit, and lessons on religion. Indian civilization, besides being littered with Hindu symbols. While the federal government and many state governments disagreed with the RSS on school curricula, the RSS began to establish its own schools, with some state governments also following suit.

However, given the immensity of the task, the attitude of the RSS towards Muslims has been flexible. For example, Dr Shreerang Godbole, an RSS intellectual, believed in ghar wapsi [homecoming], claiming that all Muslims and Christians should become Hindus because the religion of their ancestors was Hinduism. Not all agreed with this philosophy, arguing that the RSS should follow the example of Indonesia, where Muslims have adopted facets of Hindu culture without compromising their own religion.

The creation of the Muslim branch of the RSS, the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) was a great success for the movement. Although it was claimed that some Muslims themselves had decided to join the RSS, it was later found that some senior RSS leaders were behind the initiative. Many Muslims, too, believed their interests could be better served by close association rather than confrontation with the Hindu majority. In 2003, the MRM passed a resolution demanding a ban on the slaughter of cows, and in 2004 it advocated the abolition of Kashmir’s special status to further the cause of national integration.

As for Pakistan, any impartial reader of the book would be sure to detect RSS’s obsession with Muslims in general and Pakistan in particular. And, while it also sees China as India’s enemy, the book clarifies the Modi government’s policy on the issue. In short, while Modi would maintain a façade of his alleged determination to take on China, he would do nothing to raise the ante.

In fact, the chapter on China shows how Modi would do his best to continue to have a strong economic relationship with China in order to avoid a military confrontation, which he knows will be a disaster for India. As for the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD), a four-way alliance between the United States, Japan, Australia and India New Delhi would pretend to extort maximum diplomatic, economic and technological advantages from states -United, without really doing anything practical that might annoy Beijing.

Andersen and Damles’ book has a hidden message for us Pakistanis. As India, under the philosophy and rule of BJP, risks becoming a nation of hawkish fanatics, one wonders whether Pakistan’s rulers have the wisdom and character to prepare the nation for the inevitable hour when the chips are down. down.

The reviewer is Dawns External Ombudsman and an author

Messengers of Hindu Nationalism: How the RSS Reshaped India

By Walter K. Andersen and Shridhar D. Damle

Royal Book Company, Karachi

ISBN: 978-96940704993

405pp.

Posted in Dawn, Books & Authors, August 8, 2021