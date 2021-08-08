Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Tibet has aroused the curiosity of diplomats and foreign experts as to what the possible agenda for the president’s visit to the region might be.

This is the first time in the past 30 years that a Chinese president has visited the region. The visit also underscored Beijing’s concerns over growing instability in Tibet against the backdrop of growing international support for the Tibetan people’s struggle against China’s forced occupation, IFFRAS reported.

The years-long skirmish between India and China has also increased insecurity in Beijing as it made headlines on the Tibet issue. However, experts in Beijing suggest that the measures taken by India would not affect China, but that their effect could be seen through international developments.

The biggest policy change is the passage by the US Congress of the Tibetan Policy and Support Act (TPSA) which paves the way for sanctions against Chinese officials who interfere with the succession of the exiled Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama.

TPSA has proven its support for the struggle of the Tibetan people against the Beijing autocracies.

“This legislation sends a powerful message of hope and justice to Tibetans inside Tibet and strengthens US support for the protection of the Tibetan people’s religious freedom, human rights, environmental rights, and human rights. ‘Tibetan democracy exile like never before,’ said Lobsang Sangay, chairman of the Tibetan government-in-exile.

In a scenario where the United States fuels feelings of democracy and independence as voices grow louder in India to restore its previous policies and identify Tibet as an independent nation, China cannot simply bank on it. use of force to rule Tibet as it has been. so far, reports IFFRAS.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities in the Tibet Autonomous Corps are forcing schoolchildren to undergo military training while on vacation to indoctrinate them into the ideology of China’s ruling Communist Party, Radio Free Asia reported.

As part of Beijing’s plan to weaken cultural ties, the students are sent to Lhasa and several other areas to attend two training camps set up in Nyingtri, southern Tibet.