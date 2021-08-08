Muharram’s security plan finalized for Bannu, Lakki – Journal





LAKKI MARWAT: The administration of Bannu and Lakki Marwat districts has finalized security arrangements and plans to ensure peaceful respect for Muharram.

Banu Commissioner Shaukat Ali Yousafzai chaired a meeting at his office on Saturday, which discussed issues relating to the maintenance of peace and harmony during Muharram. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Zubair Niazi, DPO Imran Shahid and religious scholars from Sunni and Shia sects were present.

The deputy commissioner told the meeting that the administration had given instructions to the affected neighborhoods to provide all facilities to the bereaved. He said civic body workers would clean the roads of processions, while medics and paramedics as well as ambulances would accompany mourners on processions and majalis.

He said that in addition to installing CCTV cameras, special arrangements were made to scan and clear the routes of the processions with the help of BDS experts. He said police would be deployed with processions and on rooftops to ensure the safety of mourners.

The divisional commissioner called on religious scholars to promote harmony during the holy month.

In Lakki Marwat, Deputy Commissioner Iqbal Hussain called on the heads of all relevant departments to provide facilities for mourners during Muharram.

Presiding over a meeting at his office, he said the administration would take steps to ensure peace during Muharram with the help of religious scholars.

He said a command post would be set up in Lakki Marwat town to improve coordination between different departments and effectively monitor security and other arrangements.

Also on Saturday, Lakki Marwat DPO Imran Khan visited the routes of mourning processions and imambargah in the city.

As part of the security plan, more CCTV cameras have been installed on the routes of the processions, he said.

Meanwhile, Bannu District Police Officer Imran Shahid kicked off the monsoon tree-planting campaign by planting a sapling in the police lines on Saturday. On this occasion, he declared that the police would take an active part in the planting campaign.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 August 2021

