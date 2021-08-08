Rudy Giuliani Under FBI Investigation Over Movie He Was Trying To Make About Bidens And Ukraine, Report Says





The FBI is investigating Rudy Giuliani’s actions in Ukraine. Jacquelyn Martin / AP

The FBI is investigating Rudy Giuliani over a Biden-Ukraine film project, Mother Jones reported.

Giuliani is also questioned about his efforts to urge Ukrainian officials to dig up the dirt on Biden.

The 2019 audio showed that Giuliani pressured Ukrainian officials in return for better relations with the United States.

See more stories on the Insider business page.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating Rudy Giuliani over a film project about the Biden family and Ukraine, Mother Jones reported Thursday.

The investigation focuses on Giuliani and George Dickson III, a Californian entrepreneur, who worked together on the film, according to Mother Jones sources, who were made aware of the investigation by Dickson.

Mother Jones reported in May 2020 that the couple were seeking $ 10 million to fund a documentary on presidential candidate Joe Biden and Ukraine.

Read more: How Donald Trump funds police, charities and Rudy

Giuliani persisted in his attempts to uncover the dirt on Biden’s relationship with Ukraine. In June, CNN published an audio leak from 2019 that showed Giuliani, then President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, pushing a Ukrainian official to publicly announce an investigation into Biden in order to improve relations between the country and the United States.

The same month that call took place, in July 2019, another call took place between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which Trump urged him to investigate the Biden family’s dealings in Ukraine. That call led to Trump being impeached by the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives later that year, although he was acquitted by the GOP-led Senate.

The FBI has previously investigated Giuliani’s dealings in Ukraine, examining whether the former New York mayor violated foreign lobbying laws while working on Trump’s behalf to influence US policy in Ukraine. Giuliani has denied any wrongdoing.

Federal investigators raided Giuliani’s home and office in April and seized 18 electronic devices after obtaining search warrants as part of the criminal investigation.

The story continues

The film project the FBI is reportedly investigating did not result in a movie, but rather about 15 minutes of “shoddy footage,” according to Mother Jones. People who worked on the film told the outlet the production was a mess, with one producer saying “they couldn’t get together.”

Dickson, the man who allegedly worked on the film with Giuliani, also saw his home raided by federal agents in June, according to the Santa Cruz Sentinel. The FBI said it could not comment on the ongoing investigations, so it was not clear if the raid was related to his dealings with Giuliani.

According to Mother Jones, Giuliani and Dickson didn’t stop working on the film until the FBI began investigating in June of this year.

Do you have a tip? Contact this reporter at [email protected]

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/news/rudy-giuliani-being-investigated-fbi-004512542.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos