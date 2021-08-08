Jokowi Signs Presidential Decree of Ministry of Investment and BKPM, Regulates Deputy Minister Post





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) publish presidential regulations (perres) on the Ministry of Investment and the Presidential Regulation on the Investment Coordination Council (BKPM). The Presidential Regulations regulate the post of Deputy Minister of Investment, who is also deputy director of BPKM. Presidential decree Jokowi signed number 63 of 2021 concerning the Ministry of Investment on July 29, 2021 seen by detikcom, Sunday (8/8/2021). The rules concerning the deputy minister are found in chapter I concerning the position, the duties and the functions. BAB i

POSITION, FUNCTIONS AND FUNCTIONS Article 1 (1) The Ministry of Investment is placed under the supervision and responsible to the President.

(2) The Ministry of Investment is headed by the Minister. Section 2

(1) In the direction of the Ministry of Investment, the Minister may be assisted by a Deputy Minister in accordance with the appointment of the President.

(2) The Deputy Minister is appointed and removed by the President.

(3) The Deputy Minister reports to and reports to the Minister.

(4) The Deputy Minister has a duty to assist the Minister in directing the implementation of the functions of the Department.

(5) The scope of the Deputy Minister’s duties referred to in subsection (4) include:

a. assist the minister in the formulation and / or implementation of ministerial policies; and

b. assist the minister in coordinating the implementation of transversal strategic policies

the organization of the associated senior management department or level I within the ministry. Article 3

The Minister and the Deputy Minister are a union of elements of the leadership of the department. Article 4

The Ministry of Investment is responsible for administering government investment affairs to assist the President in administering the state government. The organization chart of the Ministry of Investment is explained in article 6 as follows: Article 6

The Ministry of Investment is made up of:

a. Ministry Secretariat;

b. Staff expert in the field of improving the competitiveness of investments;

vs. Staff of experts in macroeconomics;

D. Staff members in the field of institutional relations;

e. Expert staff for the development of the priority investment sector; and

F. Expert staff for equity and investment partnership.BKPM Presidential Decree In addition, Jokowi released Presidential Regulation number 64 of 2021 regarding BKPM. There is a deputy director in the organizational structure of the BKPM. Article 4

BKPM consists of:

a. Lead;

b. Deputy Head;

vs. Principal secretary;

D. investment planning assistant;

e. Downstream Strategic Investments Assistant;

F. Investment Climate Development Assistant;

g. Investment Promotion Assistant;

h. Assistant for Investment Cooperation;

I. investment services assistant;

j. Assistant to the Control of the implementation of investments; and

k. Investment IT assistant. The Chief Minister of BKPM is held by the Minister of Investment. Likewise, the deputy head of the BKPM is held by the deputy minister of investment. Article 5

The leader has the task of directing and is responsible for the implementation of the duties and functions of BKPM. Article 6

The head is held by the Minister of Investment. Part three

Deputy Head

Article 7

(1) The Deputy Head reports to and reports to the Minister / Chief.

(2) The deputy head is held by the Deputy Minister of Investment.

(3) The Deputy Minister of Investment / Deputy Chief has the task of assisting the Minister / Chief in the implementation of the duties and functions of the BKPM.

(4) The details of the functions of the Deputy Minister of Investment / Deputy Chief are determined by the Minister / Chief. (knv / gbr)

