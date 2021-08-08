President hosts tea for Prime Minister and ministers ahead of day one: The Tribune India





Tribune press service New Delhi, August 7 President Ram Nath Kovind met with members of the Union’s Council of Ministers on Saturday and hosted a tea party for them at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Center. Besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Interior Minister Amit Shah and other members of the Union Council of Ministers, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu was also present at the occasion. Sources said the Council of Ministers will likely meet daily on the evening of August 10-12 before Independence Day this year. Police build makeshift wall outside the fort Delhi Police erected a wall of shipping containers at the main entrance to the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

The containers were placed so that no one could see inside the premises of the Mughal-era fort, from where the prime minister addresses the nation on Independence Day, a senior said responsible for the police.

This is the first time that police have erected such a high wall, the official said. The government is planning massive nationwide celebrations to mark the entry into the 75th year of independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meetings and set a general plan for I-Day and the political direction the country would take from there. The celebrations of “Aazadi kaa Amrit Mahotsav” are already among the priorities of the government, the Ministry of Culture being the spearhead of the event. Prime Minister Modi, marking a break from the norm, also invited the Indian Olympic contingent as a special guest to the I-Day event at Red Fort this year.

