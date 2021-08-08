Hundreds of volunteers join efforts to contain forest fires in Turkey

Bloomberg Quicktake: Now released this video clip, titled Hundreds of Volunteers Join Effort to Contain Turkey Wildfires Below is their description.

Hundreds of volunteers joined together to contain the wildfires that swept through forests on Turkey’s southern and southwestern coasts, fueled by a summer heat wave, low humidity and strong winds.

The fires, described as the worst turkeys in living memory, have so far killed eight people, including a volunteer who carried clean water and other refreshments to firefighters in Marmaris.

The fires have also killed countless animals, destroyed acres of forests near the country’s favorite tourist destinations, and forced thousands of evacuations.

Farmland has also been ravaged, leaving many people in the region worried about their livelihoods.

Volunteers Huseyin Kocatepe and Mehmet Acun set out from the city of Izmir with their own tanker to aid the cooling efforts in Milas in Mugla province, one of the areas most affected by the forest fires.

It is not uncommon for Turks to mobilize in times of crisis, such as earthquakes.

Many jump in cars to travel to affected areas, carrying food, water, clothing or blankets.

However, on Friday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said authorities would no longer allow people other than those authorized to fight the fires to approach the blazes.

Turkey’s most famous search and rescue team AKUT is made up of trained volunteers.

The group was founded in the 1990s by mountaineers frustrated by the failure of a mountain rescue operation led by the authorities.