Sino-Russian axis reconfigures India’s geostrategic calculation

In recent years, there has been a broader consensus within the international community that there is a revival of great power rivalry, perhaps a rivalry that could surpass previous ones in history. A tectonic change is underway in the international order. China’s expansion of goodwill with Russia is a crucial determinant of this change. China and Russia have never had a stable relationship over the past century. They are currently witnessing a strengthening of the global partnership. China and the United States have had predictable ties over the past five decades. They no longer have it among them. These sets of developments are perhaps the best indications of the imminent recalibration of the global geopolitical balance.

India’s relations with Russia, China, and the United States have seen a complete reversal from what they were for most of the 20th century. India had always had concerns about Western imperialism in the past. Today he is worried about a new eastern imperialism. The Sino-Russian partnership has taken an important turn, which may be difficult to reverse. This endangered his traditionally friendly views on Russia. It also called into question some of India’s deep assumptions about its engagement with the great powers. In short, the world is at the dawn of a new era, and India is strongly impacted. India’s security and development will depend on the choice it makes in this new era; if there is a place for choice, that is.

FORGE OF THE SINO-RUSSIAN AXIS

China’s strategic partnership with Russia has evolved considerably in the post-Cold War era, approaching the level of an alliance. During the Cold War, China’s relations with the Soviet Union were mostly antagonistic. Relations began as an alliance, which lasted barely a decade, as a bitter distrust arose between Maoist China and the post-Stalinist Soviet Union. Moreover, indifference deteriorated into rivalry and then hostility during the 1960s. Relations remained at their lowest level, until a severely weakened Soviet Union mended ties during its years. last moments. The collapse of the Soviet Union led to the emergence of the Russian Federation, and bilateral relations were gradually taken to a positive trajectory following numerous confidence-building measures, especially at the borders, as well as the relaunch economic, political, technological and military cooperation.

Today, the Chinese Xi Jinping and the Russians Vladimir Putin have completely reversed the course of the governance of their countries, Putin reversing the liberalization of the Boris Yeltsin era and Xi reversing the reforms of the Deng Xiaoping era. Today, the two countries work on a shared sphere of influence in Central Eurasia through the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, and avoid their dependence on Western economies by cooperating more with each other in from energy pipelines and transportation corridors on earth, and to common outposts in outer space. .

China and Russia have their own geo-economic complementarities. Russia has a vast sparsely populated territory with an enormous wealth of natural resources; while China has the largest population in the world, with a huge demand for resources. Geopolitically, their convergences are shaped by the emerging reconfiguration of the world order, as well as by the intensification of regional dynamics in Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific. Russia’s efforts to become part of the West after the collapse of the Soviet Union proved counterproductive, leading to its overthrow from a Euro-Atlanticist orientation under Boris Yeltsin to a renewed Eurasian orientation under Putin. China’s economic engagement with the United States since the Sino-U.S. Rapprochement is finally on a similar path lately, where decoupling appears to be fashionable.

Xis China and Putin Russia are on a converging trajectory, resembling Stalin-Mao bonhomie albeit with a drastically altered power equation. The most important factor that binds the two together is the common goal of undermining American world domination. In addition, at the regional level, the two powers are increasingly asserting themselves to push American influence out of Eurasia and the Indo-Pacific. Russia’s annexation of Crimea and China’s land grab in the South China Sea are more than isolated incidents. They reinforce a growing model in which both aspire to regional hegemony and at the same time accelerate the decline of unipolarity at the global level.

INDIA FEELS THE WARMTH

aIndia’s neighbor Pakistan has effectively become China’s client state and Russia’s new defense equipment client. Even Iran, which once stood in the concentric circle of India’s friendship circumscribing the opposing western neighborhood, has become heavily dependent on Russian-Chinese political and economic support. Its impact is now being demonstrated in Iran’s cold shoulder to regional connectivity and India’s security interests. Afghanistan appears to be heading in the same direction, with the Taliban raising their political stakes in a brutal power struggle with a pro-US regime and friend of India. Myanmar’s democratic retreat, Nepal’s political instability, and China’s obsession with Sri Lankan governments are all dismal developments in India’s neighborhood reinvigorated by the prevailing geopolitical tectonics.

NO MORE SITTING CLTURE

India’s relations with Russia and China follow separate paths. With Russia, India has a very strong relationship that stretches back decades in its constant friendly relations with the Soviet Union. However, its relations with China, although initially propelled by misplaced notions of civilizational synergy and anti-imperialist perspectives, have reset to cautious cooperation based on material convergences at the economic level and the political demands of order. changing world. China’s rise has such a profound impact on the structural basis of the international system that India’s long-standing cordial relationship with Russia can no longer be taken for granted.

In this scenario, India is certainly not faced with the same foreign and national security policy choices that were presented to it during the previous Cold War. In this case, there is no third way or middle way option. India belongs to the group of nations that believe in the democratic governance model, with characteristics that best match Indian conditions. The Quad is an embryonic manifestation of such a group of nations. During the Cold War, there were a significant number of countries in the decolonized world that wanted to steer clear of the pressures of bipolar struggle and focus on the basics of nation building. Then India was one of them.

Today, India has come a long way and is an aspiring world power, while others have evolved into middle and regional powers that have charted their own economic successes, primarily in Asia. China, in the short term, has proven to be beneficial in stimulating and sustaining its economic growth and infrastructure base. However, China crossed regional political red lines and spilled over into the Indo-Pacific. As a result, China has created a hostile international environment for itself. A revengeful Russia today has no choice but to take refuge under the economic aegis of China. The United States today, increasingly aware of its own limitations, provides a favorable framework for countries in the region to come together to protect their common interests against what are seen as predatory policies by China. The Covid-19 pandemic may be the last straw on the backs of camels.

If the ancient raja mandala and modern realpolitik are the polar stars to guide India through this renewed era of great power rivalry, they would certainly indicate that they would shed the historical baggage of non-alignment.

Dr Anand V. is Assistant Professor and Coordinator of the China Study Center in the Department of Geopolitics and International Relations, Manipal Academy of Higher Education in Manipal, Karnataka. The opinions expressed in this article are personal.