The number of deaths due to Covid continues to increase, it is the stage of Jokowi!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The number of deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic in Indonesia continues to rise every day. This corresponds to the number of new positive cases of Covid-19. On August 7, 2021, the number of deceased patients reached 1,588 people, bringing the total deaths to 105,598 people. With this condition, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on all ranks of Indonesian National Armed Forces / Polri, Indonesian Cabinet ministers to come forward and regional leaders to act swiftly to meet this condition. One of them is working with the Indonesian Medical Association (IDI) to reduce the death rate from the Corona virus. “It also involves the IDI for the main gate in patient care. Maybe in Java there are those who use telemedicine, but if not, then it’s okay by phone. It’s to reduce the existing death rate, “he said at a limited meeting on Development Assessment and Action PPKM level 4 continued at the presidential palace in Bogor as cited on Sunday (8/8/2021). Meanwhile, to control the addition of new cases, Jokowi emphasized that he needs to do three important things. First, monitor community mobility for at least two weeks. Second, react quickly to test and tracing results so that people who have been exposed to the virus do not transmit it more widely. Third, prepare a centralized isolation area in all areas for patients exposed to Covid-19. This place of isolation can use schools, halls, sports buildings. “It is the experience in the provinces in Java that can go down, these 3 things are done,” he said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



