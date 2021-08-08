Gentleman Joe versus Champion Maga? Machiavelli would die of laughter | Simon tisdall





Nine months after the election he completely lost, the specter of Donald Trump darkly menacing, subversive and seemingly immune from prosecution continues to cast a shadow over American democracy and the global position of the Americas, distorting politics and poisoning political life. How can this be? Why is this horror movie still filming?

Trumpism, like other fascist variants, is a disease, a plague, a harmful far-right populist-nationalist miasma that taints and rots everything it touches. Older Europeans share a popular memory of fascism. But too many Americans just don’t get it. The will to eradicate this disease before it returns in a more virulent form is sorely lacking.

By refusing to confront his crooked predecessor and bring him to justice, Joe Biden is fueling Trump’s delusional sense of divine impunity and the dreaded prospect of a blasphemous second coming. For a watching world, its paralysis smacks of weakness. Friends are intrigued. This leads the enemies to hope that it is he, and not Trump, who is the blip.

Maybe Biden doesn’t have a killer instinct. Yet you don’t have to be Niccol Machiavelli to know that Trump poses an existential threat to democratic standards. There will be no mutual tolerance, no forgiveness, if he gets a second chance, only blood feuds, settling of scores and ever greater abuse of power.

For now, Trump is in hiding in Mar-a-Lago, biding his time and backing loyalists for future contests. He claimed success last week when an Archbishop won a congressional race in Ohio. He collects funds, his war chest already totals more than $ 100 million. Polls show he remains by far the most popular presidential choice among Republican voters.

Stripped of his social media platforms, his wicked voice is no longer carrying the way it once did, though he found space last week to attack awakened female footballers. But this relative calm is deceptive. There is a fake war going on ahead of next year’s midterm election campaign that Trump sees as a warm-up for 2024.

Author Michael Wolff warned complacent Democrats last month that Trump was preparing for a fight. Asset [is] always ready to retaliate harder than he has been hit, to blame anyone but himself, to take what he believes is his … sound the alarm bells, Wolff wrote. He said he was certain Trump would run again.

Who will cure this disease? Who can clean that stain from America’s face? Disqualifying him as an unfit criminal in public office is the obvious way to avoid further chaos in the West Wing. Yet Gentleman Joe and his battle-shy attorney general Merrick Garland continue to do well.

What about the many obstruction charges detailed by Robert Muellers Russia investigation? No action from Garlands Justice Department. What about the multiple allegations of corruption and tax evasion? No federal prosecution in sight. Or a series of alleged sexual assaults? No pending criminal charges.

When asked what he would do about Trump’s crimes, Biden said last August that suing his predecessor in court would be highly unusual. It was not good for democracy to talk about suing former presidents. In short, he prefers to ignore the problem.

Yet since speaking, Trump has instigated the Jan.6 insurgency against Congress for which hundreds of people have been indicted, but not him. He pushes his great false and destabilizing story. It also emerged that he lobbied the Justice Department, as well as state officials, to discredit the election.

It is not good for a democracy to ignore the blatantly unconstitutional wrongdoing of its top official. It helps Trump dismiss it as a hoax. This sets a terrible political and ethical precedent for us. It damages America’s reputation abroad. But Biden and Garland remain seated on their hands.

President Joe Biden discusses gun crime prevention measures as Attorney General Merrick Garland looks on. Photograph: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images

Meanwhile, Trump’s scourge is wreaking havoc. Out of deference to him and his base, it seems, cruel anti-migrant policies remain in place, progressive racial justice action has stalled, and attacks on voting rights are on the rise. Republicans are now more sectarian than partisan.

This poisoning of the body politic is also spreading abroad. Why, for example, should the Tunisian president take into account American homilies on democratic principles and the rule of law when they are not defended in America itself? Why China? Why should anyone take Bidens’ presidency seriously if the Maga champion can spin rings around him from a Florida golf cart?

Iran vividly illustrates Trump’s malignant influence at work. When he stupidly abandoned the 2015 nuclear pact, he gave power to extremists in Tehran. Now they have taken over the Iranian presidency, exploiting fears of Trump’s return. They warn that the United States cannot be trusted. It’s a message with legs.

The pampering of dictators from Moscow to Manila, the giveaway of the 2020 Taliban talks in Doha (which directly led to today’s Afghan collapse), the Jared Kushners scam in the Middle East for cash and the official denial of the climate crisis are all additional products of Trump Rust. Biden struggles with toxic fallout on a daily basis.

Some argue that Trump’s illness is overblown, that Bidens’ bipartisanship is producing results, as evidenced by his new infrastructure plan. But if the impression sets in that he can’t tidy his own house, the world and American voters will turn their backs on him.

Bottom line: Foreign fiascos of past and future kings continue to plague America abroad in the same way its corrosive contempt for democracy, law, and common decency divides and weakens it at home. This situation certainly cannot last.

What other leader in the world would leave serial wrongdoing unpunished, tolerate relentless acts of subversion and disruption by such a prominent and hostile figure? If he had not already died, Machiavelli would die of laughter.

Too nice Joe must stop being polite, take off the gloves and neutralize the Trump variant before it reaches pandemic levels. Isolation and social distancing would help. So lock him up!

