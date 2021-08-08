Anju Bobby George explains how the Modi government supports athletes as Neeraj Chopra wins Olympic gold

Former Indian athlete Anju Bobby George praised the Modi government for supporting athletes ahead of the Tokyo Olympics. George is the first and only Indian World Champion at the IAAF World Athletics Final and received the prestigious Arjuna Award.

The very accomplished athlete made the remarks during a interview with Indranil Basu on the Sony Sports channel. About 8 minutes into the conversation, George pointed out, “Our Indian government places a high priority (on athletes). The Prime Minister calls them directly after winning the medals. Nobody wants to leave (this opportunity). She went on to explain the close involvement of the Ministry of Sports and Sports Authority of India with athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympics.

Video courtesy: Youtube / Sony Sports

“This is the first time it has happened like this. In our time, even our Minister of Sports was a visitor to the Olympic Village. Even after winning the World Championship medal, India celebrated in style, but on the ministry side, nothing big. Yes, the Prime Minister (Dr Manmohan Singh) congratulated me, otherwise there was nothing. This time, even before the games, the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) calls the athletes, interacts with them one-on-one and encourages them. Something big is happening in India. I really miss the fun and the opportunities, ”she added.

Emphasizing the active involvement of Kiren Rijiju, despite being a former Minister of Sports, Anju Bobby George added: “He loved sports very much and he knows every athlete. Every time we texted or called he was there. And he is ready to support. This is the kind of encouragement that Rijiju monsieur was giving to our athletes. Even the new minister (Anurag Thakur) comes from a sports background and he is also very good. So that’s the kind of support we expect from our department and our system. So, it’s not that they only celebrate after the medal. They’ve been there from the start.

The retired athlete concluded: “They support. They are behind us. The trust they place in each athlete shows the result. There is work (at the local level). There are long term plans. The Sports Authority of India (SAI) is now planning the 2028 Olympics and the 2032 Olympics. This is how the system should work. And there are a lot of opportunities for the youngest from the local level. If you are talented enough, you will be noticed and be part of the system. With this kind of support (I’m sure) India will one day be on top. “

TOPS program paved the way for India’s success at the Tokyo Olympics

Adequate funding is crucial for an athlete to be successful professionally on the international stage. All sporting categories, with the exception of cricket, have suffered from neglect and lack of training facilities. Athletes often face sponsorship challenges, which makes it difficult for them to excel. Understanding the underlying reason for India’s poor performance at the Olympic Games, the Indian government launched the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in September 2014.

The program was overseen by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, where it provided financial support and assistance to top athletes in the country. In order to help athletes obtain Olympic medals for the country, a TOPS Elite Altheltes identification committee and an Olympic mission cell have been set up. The organization was tasked with identifying the best athletes and parathletes and providing them with several benefits.

It includes training by reputable coaches in world-class facilities, purchasing equipment, supporting the services of physical trainers, sports psychologists, mental trainers and physiotherapists. At the same time, athletes receive a monthly incentive of 50,000. The program covers sports activities such as table tennis, tennis, weight lifting, wrestling, hockey, archery, athletics, badminton, boxing, shooting and parasports.

The achievements of Anju Bobby George

Anju Bobby George is the first and only Indian world champion in the IAAF World Athletics Final. She won bronze in the long jump at the 2003 World Athletics Championships in Paris, becoming the first Indian athlete to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships by jumping 6.70 meters. In 2005, gold medal at the IAAF World Athletics Final. She received the Arjuna Prize in 2002, the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Prize in 2003 and Padma Shri in 2004. She participated in the Athens Olympics in 2004 but remained in 5th position.