Boris urged to remove VAT on Covid tests to save Britons on vacation hundreds of pounds | United Kingdom | New

Keir Starmer “plays political game” with Covid, says Holden

Travel industry executives and politicians have warned that the punitive costs of testing are threatening the industry’s recovery and unfairly penalizing Britons seeking their first overseas trips in nearly two years. Currently, a family of four traveling to Spain could pay more than £ 1,300 for PCR tests even if the adults have been vaccinated – including a test before leaving and a second and eighth day test after return. The Sunday Express has been informed that discussions have taken place within the government on removing VAT, which adds 20% to the cost of testing.

The idea of ​​following France in their total elimination was also launched. Industry figures had been told to prepare for “a major government announcement” in the coming days on the issue, giving hope that the cost of testing could finally come down. But last night, a source in the Treasury sparked anger by insisting that ending the “holiday tax” is “certainly not something we are considering”. Travel abroad has been a difficult pandemic problem for the government, with a bewildering array of often-changing rules.

Boris Johnson urged to remove VAT on Covid testing

Prime Minister has seen his net approval rating drop

Last week, he announced that Mexico would be on the “red list” from Sunday. That meant travelers, some of whom were on their way when the change was announced, faced heavy bills. They had to choose between coming back before this morning or paying thousands of pounds to stay in a quarantine hotel on their return. The confusion is adding to anger over the government’s handling of the crisis, with Boris Johnson’s personal poll scores reaching a new low. Opinium found that its net approval rating had fallen to a record -16, down from -13 a fortnight ago. READ MORE: Shetland Islands demand independence, reject Indyref2

Travel industry executives and politicians have warned punitive testing costs threaten industry recovery

Despite this, experts said they were “cautiously optimistic” that another lockdown would not be necessary. Recent surveys have shown that one in four Britons want to take a vacation abroad this summer, but 10% – 6.8 million people – would be more likely to travel if the cost of testing could be reduced. ABTA, the body that represents travel agencies and tour operators, is pushing the government to eliminate VAT. A spokeswoman said: “In April, when the government announced the plan to restart international travel, it recognized that the tests were expensive and vowed to look at the costs. Since then, no further action has been taken, which means travelers face higher costs for testing. DO NOT MISS

Travel abroad has been a difficult pandemic problem for the government

“The government must strive to reduce costs by taking simple measures such as eliminating VAT. “ A spokesperson for Airlines UK added: ‘The current testing regime risks depriving families of their travel by effectively acting as a tax of around £ 100 on all flights. “If PCR testing is required from high-risk destinations, we should do all we can to reduce costs, including removing VAT, or better yet looking for rapid testing alternatives. “ Avi Lasarow, UK Managing Director of Prenetics, which conducts the testing for the Premier League, said: “We fully support calls to end VAT testing, in support of UK families and businesses, at this crucial summer time. . “ Senior Conservative MPs also weighed in on the debate to demand action. Former Brexit Secretary David Davis told the Sunday Express: ‘Since tests are required, I see no reason why the government is charging VAT on something that is already very expensive for a family traveling to abroad.

Experts are “cautiously optimistic” another lockdown would not be necessary

“It’s great for millionaires, but if you’re a difficult family trying to get your first vacation in two years, it’s a steep price to pay.” Southend West Tory MP Sir David Amess added: ‘That’s a lot of money [for a family to pay]. We just heard the bad news about rising energy bills. Lib Dem health spokesperson Munira Wilson said: “The government needs to cap the price of PCR tests and remove VAT to help families get by and the travel industry get back on track. foot.” Families caught in the chaos of the holidays have expressed anger at having to pay because of the changing rules. Martin Macdonald and his future wife Caroline Macintyre had to cut short their trip to Mexico after being on the red list. The couple paid an additional £ 2,600 for the flights back to their home in Fort William in Scotland.

British Coronavirus Live Map

Caroline, 45, said: “We were by the pool when we found it. I got sick. It is heartbreaking. There is no common sense in the way they decide this. The importance of the tests was underlined by the GB team whose incredible Olympic success in Tokyo almost never happened due to the complex rules that Japan had put in place to allow the teams to travel. The team was only able to tackle after the intervention of Randox, Britain’s largest health diagnostics company, based in Northern Ireland, which has a capacity of 500,000 tests per day, two days before the contract deadline in May. They delivered the first tests before the training campaign in less than a month and their work prevented a single member of the UK team from traveling after delivering thousands of tests to 1,015 people linked to the UK team . David Ferguson, who manages the operational side of the GB team’s testing for Randox, said: “It was a perfect test case in the end.” There were 28,612 new cases and 103 deaths reported yesterday (Saturday), up from 26,144 and 71 compared to last Saturday.