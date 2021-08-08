Five tax officials suspended for bribe – Journal





MANSEHRA: Director General (Excise and Taxation) Sardar Saqib Nisar suspended five officials from the Kaghan Valley Department for corruption and ordered an investigation against them.

The action came after tourists complained to the director general that Deputy Deputy Inspector Sardar Abdul Majeed, officers Mohammad Fayyaz, Naveed Ashraf and Mehmood Khan and driver Shah Imtiaz illegally checked their vehicles and took them away from them. force bribes by threatening to declare their vehicles duty-free or with tempered engines.

A ministry official told Dawn that the plaintiffs also produced evidence of bribes against officials.

He said the DG (Excise and Taxation) appointed the anti-narcotics operations officer Masud Haq and asked him to produce the report within seven days.

HOTELS ASSOCIATION: The Kaghan Hoteliers Association has warned that its members will stage street protests if the Kaghan Development Authority stops raiding and fining hotels in Naran.

Prime Minister Imran Khan recently praised hoteliers for providing good services to tourists and following anti-coronavirus standard operating procedures, but the KDA had started raiding hotels and unfairly fining them, said Association president Saith Matiullah told reporters.

He also accused KDA officials of robbing hotel and restaurant owners.

Mr. Matiullah said deputy manager Mohammad Owais fined a local restaurant 8,000 rupees just for chalking the walls.

He said the hospitality industry was reeling from the impact of the pandemic, so the KDA crackdown would shatter it.

The association’s president asked the chief minister to order an investigation into the KDA’s excesses and warned that if the demand was not met, its members would be restless.

AWARENESS: Unicef ​​has plans to educate mothers to feed newborns to prevent breast cancer and other illnesses, Sohail Ahmad, head of health services (nutrition) said on Saturday.

He said in an awareness session on Saturday that breast milk was the first natural vaccine for a newborn against diarrhea, respiratory phenomena and infections.

Mr Ahmad said the women, who were nursing children, had developed immunity to heart disease, diabetes and breast cancer.

He called on female health workers and health supervisors to educate women about breastfeeding for their own health and that of infants.

DHO Dr Mushtaq and Lady Health Workers Program Leader Dr Nasir also spoke at the session, which was attended by LHWs and LHSs.

