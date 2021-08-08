Reign of Terror Review: From September 11 to Trump via Snowden and Iraq | Books





September 11 will be the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center and Pentagon attacks and the crash of Flight 93. Two wars have left 6,700 Americans dead and more than 53,000 injured. After the Trump presidency, America crumbles into a cold civil war. In Afghanistan, the Taliban are once again on the move. Saddam Hussein is dead and missing, but Iraq is still not free.

In other words, the War on Terror produced little that the United States can boast of. In an April Pew poll, two-thirds of those polled called international terrorism a big problem, although it lags behind healthcare, Covid, unemployment and 10 others.

Against this dark backdrop, Spencer Ackerman delivers his first book under the subtitle How the 9/11 Era Destabilized America and Produced Trump. It is partly chronic, partly controversial. The anger of the authors is understandable, up to a point.

Ackerman displays a masterful mastery of the facts. No surprise. In 2014, he was part of the Guardian team that won a Pulitzer for reporting Edward Snowdens’ leaks about the National Security Agency.

Ackerman stayed on the topic. Contributing editor to The Daily Beast, he was also its editor-in-chief of national security. Ackerman is fluent in the so-called security state and how he is a creature of two political parties.

In the face of Snowdens’ revelations, congressional leaders have come out for the status quo. According to Harry Reid, then Democratic Majority Leader in the Senate, senators who complained about being left in the dark about the NSA had only themselves to blame. All other Americans were to sit down and be quiet.

Nancy Pelosi, then leader of the parliamentary minority and persistent critic of the Patriot Act, the main vehicle for surveillance powers, refused to criticize Barack Obama or the intrusion of high technology in general. Instead, she filed for lawsuits against Snowdens. He made Russia his homeland.

Ackerman notes that the American Civil Liberties Union and Rand Paul, junior senator from Kentucky, were notable exceptions to the rule. At the time, Paul remarked: When you collect it from a billion phone calls a day, even if you say you’re going to keep the name private, the possibility of abuse is huge.

Ackerman also sheds light on how the far right played a disproportionate role in domestic terrorism before and after 9/11, reminding us of Timothy McVeigh and the Oklahoma City bombing, revealing McVeigh’s connections to other white nationalists.

The attack on the United States Capitol on January 6 of this year is yet another chapter in history. Trump falsely claimed that Antifa, the radical left, were the real culprits. The list of those charged reveals a whole different story.

In testimony to Congress in April, Merrick Garland, the Attorney General, and Alejandro Mayorkas, the Homeland Security Secretary, described racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists as the greatest domestic threat. Garland also singled out those who advocate the superiority of the white race.

Chad Wolf, Trump’s acting homeland security chief, made a similar point last fall. Of course, her boss wasn’t listening.

Ackerman takes a meticulous look at the backlash resulting from the war on terror. Sadly, he downplays how the old country’s grudges and enmities have been magnified by key social forces, one of which is immigration.

Joe Biden, then vice-president, condemned the Boston Marathon suicide bombers as jihadist counterfeits. But Dzhokhar and Tamerlan Tsarnaev had obtained asylum. The immigrant population is close to a record and the American fertility rate is declining. On the right, it’s a combustible combination. When Tucker Carlson is in Hungary singing the praises of Viktor Orbn, the past is never far away.

In his effort to draw as straight a line as possible between the War on Terror and Trump’s rise, Ackerman can overplay his hand. Racism, nativism, and contempt for the other were not the only drivers of Trump’s victory, just as Islamophobia was not the sole cause of the Iraq war, a conflict Ackerman admits to having. initially supported.

Trump’s victory was also about an uneven economic recovery and, as far as the wars of the Americas are concerned, who fought and died. For the most part, they were not the offspring of the coastal elites. In 2016, there was a notable correlation between losses on the battlefield and support for Trump.

According to Douglas L Kriner of Boston University and Francis X Shen of the University of Minnesota, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan could very well have been the winners for [Hillary] Clinton if their war losses were less. Residents of the Red States are more than 20% more likely to join the military. The people of Blue America strike way above their weight when it comes to going to college.

Ackerman, a graduate of the hyper-meritocratic Bronx High School of Science in New York City, bares his own Clinton-style class biases at a famous Wall Street fundraiser. Hillary dived on the Deplorables. Ackerman lashes out at those he considers socially undesirable.

In his story, Trump is an amalgamation of no less than four of the worst types of New Yorkers. According to his taxonomy, they are white people in outlying neighborhoods, vampires of wealth, defenders of the undignified media and landlords.

This year, many of those white outsiders voted for a black candidate, Eric Adams, for the Democratic mayoral primary. Adams, president of the Brooklyn Borough, is a former police captain.

The real estate sector is an essential part of the city’s economy. The fighters have been here since the Dutch came ashore. As for wealth, vampires, really?

The city’s economy is spinning. Murder is on the rise. Law and order matter. Ackerman’s disdain is misguided.

Nationally, the security state will not simply disappear. But all is not gloomy and catastrophic. Breaking with Obama and Trump, the White House Biden has pledged not to attack journalists for leaks again.

The United States is leaving Afghanistan. Unlike Trump, Biden was not dissuaded. And last Wednesday, the Senate Foreign Relations Committee voted to lift the 1991 and 2002 authorizations for the use of military force in Iraq. Even the Leviathan can move.

