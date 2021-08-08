Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga to organize rallies at KP for Afghan peace – Journal





CHARSADDA: Pakhtun Qaumi Jirga, a union of nationalist and religious forces in Pakhtun, has called on all warring factions in Afghanistan to cease fire and resolve the decades-long conflict through negotiations.

The jirga was convened by the Mazdoor Kisan party and brought together Qaumi Watan party chairman Aftab Ahmed Khan Sherpao, ANP provincial chairman Aimal Wali Khan and central secretary general Mian Iftikhar Hussain, PPP provincial chairman Hamayun Khan, leader of the Pakhtun Tahaffuz Manzoor Pashteen movement and representatives of Jamaat-i-Islami, JUI-F and other nationalist groups.

The forum issued a 21-point statement condemning the ongoing violence in Afghanistan. The statement said any government in Kabul forcibly seized will not receive any support and called on all political parties in Pakistan to play their part for lasting peace in the war-torn country.

The jirga said the presence of non-state actors in Pakistan would be opposed. He held the United States and its allies accountable for the situation in Afghanistan.

Calls on countries to seek a negotiated settlement of the Afghan conflict

He decided that peace rallies would be organized at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district level for peace in Afghanistan.

The jirga also discussed the situation in the merged tribal districts and called on the government to allocate a special package of 100 billion rupees to the region, in addition to allocating a 3% share of the NFC to the merged areas. .

Mazdoor Kisan Party Chairman Afzal Khamosh, who read the statement, said the jirga also opposes the overthrow of the Afghan government with guns and that protecting the Afghan government is the responsibility of all countries. The declaration also called on all parties to the conflict to reach a negotiated settlement.

He also condemned the intervention of neighboring countries in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and said that they should also play their role in the political settlement of the conflict.

Addressing the jirga, Aimal Wali Khan said Afghan President Dr Ashraf Ghani was a symbol of peace and the Taliban was a symbol of terror. He said his party fully supports President Ghanis’ government in Kabul.

He said it should be realized that supporting the sovereignty of Afghanistan and restoring peace to the war-stricken country was not against the security and stability of Pakistan.

He alleged that elements organizing training camps for non-state actors had been mainstreamed into mainstream politics. He further alleged that thousands of terrorists frequently entered Afghanistan as bodies were brought into Pakistan on a daily basis.

Speaking to reporters after the jirga, QWP leader Aftab Ahmed Sherpao said he supported the elected Afghan government and opposed its forcible overthrow.

He called on the United States to help organize the dialogue between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Mr. Sherpao also called on countries in the region to play their part in ending the bloodshed in that country.

He also called on the Pakistani government to support the Afghan government. He said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi made a statement in support of the Taliban, while Prime Minister Imran Khan was unable to understand the Afghan issue. The prime minister reads everything given to him, Sherpao added.

Posted in Dawn, le 8 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639394

