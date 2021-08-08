Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd writes to TSG, saying he did not torpedo the Quad





The suggestion that my government torpedoed the first Quadrilateral Security Dialogue between Australia, India, the United States and Japan is nothing more than a lie. But this is just a long litany of errors in one article (Garcetti and China: Unase over Bidens Ambassador pick for India, July 24, 2021) that presents no definitive evidence or empirical source to back up its inaccurate claims. and defamatory.

The point is, Australia withdrew from the idea of ​​a Quad under my Tory predecessor, John Howard, not me. This announcement was made by Australian officials to our trilateral partners, Japan and America, in Washington in July 2007, a fact documented in a State Department cable subsequently released by Wikileaks. The Howard government then announced it publicly through its Foreign Secretary Alexander Downer and Defense Minister Brendan Nelson during his tour of Beijing and New Delhi later in the month. So the reality is that when my government came to power in December 2007, there was simply no ATV to torpedo.

Moreover, no other government was prepared to prosecute him. Its greatest defender, Shinzo Abe of Japan, was replaced by Yasuo Fukuda in late 2007, who rejected Abes’ vision for the Quad and an alliance of democracies. The Bush administration in the United States, which sought Beijing’s support in confronting Iran and North Korea over their nuclear programs, was adamant that there would be no ministerial-level quadrilateral meetings or deputy minister. Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had expressly rejected any four-way security dialogue, saying it had never started and that he would prioritize Indo-Chinese relations as an imperative necessity. It was January 10, 2008, almost a month before my government recognized the consensus position of the Quad Capitals and reaffirmed Howard’s position.

As for the view that the Asia Society is somehow too close to China or to me in particular, based on a 2018 speech I was asked to give to US military recruits at West Point is ludicrous. Any cursory examination of the text of this address (https://sinocism.com/p/understanding-chinas-rise-under-xi-jinping-by-the-honourable-kevin-rudd) or the rest of my written work and that of my senior colleagues in the Asia Society (https://asiasociety.org/policy-institute) fundamentally reject this proposition. Moreover, even the most cursory examination of my record as Prime Minister of Australia, a quick read of the 2009 Defense White Paper should be enough to demonstrate a brutally realistic approach to China’s strategic position in the world. ‘Indo-Pacific.

The Asia Society was founded in 1956 by John D. Rockefeller to build bridges between the United States and countries in Asia. It has done so for the past 65 years and now has centers in Tokyo, Seoul, Hong Kong, Manila, Sydney, Melbourne and Mumbai as well as Washington, New York, Houston, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Zurich. Our whole mission is to navigate a common future for all of us in Asia, this is exactly the subject of my speech to these young West Point cadets: to help them clearly understand Xi Jinping’s strategic priorities to help them navigate better. in the dangerous banks of the United States. Relations with China to hopefully preserve peace for all of us.

Indeed, if the author had taken the trouble to read even the last line of my speech, he described the administration of Xi Jinping as that of a new authoritarianism. Even if the author hadn’t read this, as a keen student of China, I’m sure he would have read the recent editorial from the Global Times, the Chinese newspaper that reflects Beijing’s official position, including his vigorous personal attack on my criticisms of Chinese foreign and security policy. (https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202105/1224837.shtml)

Kevin rudd

THE EDITOR, MRS. JOYEETA BASU, ANSWERS

Thanks to former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd for letting us know he didn’t torpedo the first edition of the Quad. We hope that he will also correct in the same way all the geopolitical scholars and representatives of the international media who have spread this so-called lie. Additionally, we are delighted to hear that the former Australian Prime Minister is a harsh critic of the People’s Republic of China. The world is looking for leaders who will express the horror that many democracies feel at what is essentially a malicious power, an aggressor, a land grabber and a violator of human rights. We are eager to see Prime Minister Rudd express the distaste that the civilized world feels for the PRC, from more public platforms. Please take the lead, we are with you. Write to us at

