Head – head with Amjad Islam Amjad

PUBLISHED August 08, 2021



KARACHI:



Writing an introduction for such a legendary figure as Amjad Islam Amjad can be a monumental task.

Poet, playwright, educator, columnist and literary critic par excellence, he has given Pakistan some of his most significant cultural works. Renowned and perpetually adored pieces like Waris, Samandur, Dehleez, Din, Raat, Waqt, Fishaar and Inkaar are just a few of the most sparkling stars in the galaxy that makes up its prolific catalog. The relentless journey of his impressive, exhilarating and award-winning compositions has covered various milestones such as Shifting Sands, Ham Us Kay Hain, Sahilon Ki Hawa, Phir Yun Huwa, Zara Phir Se Kehna and Itne Khawb Kahan Rakhun Ga and many more.

In addition to being the author of over seventy books, he is the subject of over ten others, each written by world-renowned authors and reviewers in their own right. Pride in performance and Sitara-e-Imtiaz are a few sparkling pearls from the deep sea of ​​his accolades and achievements. Outside of Pakistan, he was honored by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan with the Necip Fazil International Culture and Art Award. Addressing the ceremony, the Turkish leader reportedly said: “Amjad Islam Amjad is one of the most important poets in modern Urdu literature.

During a career spanning decades he was Assistant Professor (Urdu) at Government MAO College Lahore, Assistant Director (Theater and Literature) of the Punjab Council of Arts, General Director of Urdu Science Board Lahore, Director of the Children Library Project Complex Lahore and Director (Program Wing) Punjab Textbook Board Lahore. In addition, he has to his credit a remarkable track record of advisory and supervisory services in various private sector universities and other literary and academic institutions.

With such a stacked resume, you can be intimidating yourself when seeking an audience with it. And yet, it is above all his innate charisma that both disarms and amazes when one has the pleasure of engaging him one-on-one. In candid conversation, the legend took me on a journey reflecting on his life and legacy,

MAK: Let’s start with your childhood and early life phase.

AIA: Well, I was born on August 4, 1944, in Lahore, and I graduated from Muslim Model High School in Lahore. I was fortunate to be taught by the eminent teacher Master Abd-ul-Aziz there. He was the father of the former Minister of Finance, Dr Mahboob-ul-Huq. This school was very famous for academics and sportsmen, and in particular for cricket and cricketers. Cricketer Asif Masood was my classmate.

I passed my Intermediate from Islamia College Railway Road while also graduating from Islamia College Civil Lines. I’m a college colorist in cricket. I was in the eleven of the Islamia College civilian lines that beat the Government College team after 12 years. At that time, the GC team included some of the big names of the future, such as Shafqat Rana, Pervez Sajjad and other test cricketers.

MAK: You played First Class Cricket and the Patrons’ Trophy. Have you ever felt any repentance for not being a famous or international sports star?

AIA: Never never! I am truly grateful to the Almighty for all that I am today and all that I have been endowed with. This period was really decisive and crucial for me. I was interested in both areas and wanted to choose one with serious intention. So I chose Literature as my full time field and got admitted to Masters in Urdu. I was the best in Punjab University Oriental College and the 2nd in university. I was president of the Literary Society in fifth year and worked as editor of the academic journal Mehver in sixth year. My first poem was published in Ahmed Nadeem Qasmi’s quarterly ‘Fanoon’ in January 1966. This is how this journey began.

As far as cricket goes, I was an off-wire and it was at a time when the country had four to five capable out-sons waiting in line. So I realized that I wouldn’t be able to make my way.

MAK: How and when did you enter the business of creating plays and lyrics for entertainment media?

AIA: I started my career as a playwright at Radio Pakistan and my first radio play was “Tooti Kahan Kamand”. It aired in 1967 and was directed by the late Jamil Malik. Talat Hussain, Badi-ul-Zaman and Saleem Nasir performed there.

My first TV play was “Aakhri Khawb”, broadcast by the PTV Rawalpindi Center in 1973. After that, I wrote two plays called “Mom ki Guria” and “Barzakh” for the series “Havva Key Naam”, directed by Sahira Kazmi, in 1974. Rahat Kazmi played in that one.

My first play for the PTV Lahore Center was “Khawb Jagtey Hain” and it was performed on March 23, 1975, my wedding day. This piece won me the first Graduate Award.

Since then, I have won 18 graduate awards and six PTV awards for best writer. My first TV series was ‘Waris’, which was presented from October 1979 to February 1980, by the PTV Lahore Center. This piece brought me great fame and popularity. Not only has it been aired twice on the national TV channel, it has even been translated into Chinese.

MAK: The theme of ‘Waris’ was really unique with an iconoclastic approach and it created a new impetus in the field of social literature. How did you decide to write about feudalism and its harmful effects on society? Has this concept tickled your creative mind by any chance or is there a bitter personal experience of feudalism in your life?

AIA: You hit a very important point. People often discuss this issue with me and most of them do not believe in this fact in my life that I have never been in a village as a resident in my entire life. They believe that the meticulous treatment and mastery of this subject is proof that the writer has at least 20 years of experience living in a feudal society. I was born in the city of Lahore and have never had any personal or family association with the feudal system or culture. But, from my childhood, I was quite aware and worried about social injustice and class discrimination. Further, the real life events and stories in society around me reflected our culture and these same factors paved the way for “Waris”, and the masses greeted this with appreciation.

MAK: Sir, are you satisfied and happy with your life or do you want to be reborn to realize your pending ambitions or complete your incomplete tasks?

AIA: Keep one thing in mind. Perfection, saturation and completion are words associated with idealism. You can never be satisfied with your work; you have just reached a milestone and continue your journey to the next and life goes on and on. One should do his best to play his role successfully and gradually, making his today and tomorrow better than the day before. If you are constantly improving yourself and learning, this is your success.

MAK: So, you don’t have to complain or regret life?

AIA: Well I have a general grievance or a feeling of guilt as a member of our society because it has never progressed according to its opportunities, or has never taken advantage of its potential, its resources. human beings and its talented population. Allah has endowed us with miraculous blessings, but we have never explored or exploited them properly and we have underestimated and underused ourselves as a nation.

MAK: Thank you very much sir. In the end, I ask you to give some advice to the new generations of our country.

AIA: I will advise them to respect their socio-moral standards and realize the importance of freedom and the price that our ancestors had to pay for this freedom. We should stop criticizing our society and our country and start, like a sober nation, to think about our problems and their solutions. We have potential and passion and only positive and wise decisions and planning are necessary because when policies are pointed in the right directions, nothing can stop you from achieving your goals.

MAK: You have been closely associated with teaching, curriculum planning, policy making and socio-educational developments in society. Are you satisfied with the country’s education status and strategies?

AIA: In fact, we are always caught between the devil and the deep sea because we have never managed to get out of the confusion whether the British heritage is the best education system or the vernacular one with oriental subjects accompanying the teachings. religious. Thus, we are experimenting with three different types of school systems: we have added a third to the list, the crippled combination of the two systems mentioned above. The main objective of education is to prepare refined and trained individuals who can work for the betterment of society. But, here, unfortunately, we are only producing obedient workers and not decision makers. The reasons for these erroneous policies are discernible in the colonial period system. Initially, our religious convents were very good because they taught literature, mathematics, logic and other important subjects. When the British first came here, they set up their own education systems and policies to infuse their own culture into the veins of our younger generations. Unfortunately, we ourselves have not been able to develop a strong, comprehensive and modernized education program or policy to address global challenges.

MAK: The contemporary world is made up of machines, robots, smartphones and information technology. Will the thirst for literature and book reading survive in this context?

AIA: They say nothing lasts forever except change, so we can’t stop it or resist it. We have to change according to the demands and requirements of emerging scenarios. Once upon a time there were books and scripts written only on tree leaves, animal skins, or bones that were replaced by paper in the next phase of the story. After the invention of printing machines and the press, the whole system was revolutionized and the proliferation of copies of a script became easier and cheaper. With the emergence of computing and information technology, things miraculously changed in a very short period of human history. Thus, the forms and the forms or the manner of presenting the books have been changed, but the tendency to read and appreciate the books has not diminished among the masses.