‘Closest neighbor’: Pakistan issues statement on India snub at Security Council meeting on Afghanistan | World news





Pakistan’s foreign ministry issued a statement regretting that it was not invited to the United Nations National Security Council meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, despite being the country’s closest neighbor to the conflict. conflict. Under the Indian presidency, the 15-member council held a meeting on Sunday on the situation in Afghanistan, during which India conducted a veiled search of Pakistan for providing safe havens for terrorists. “For a lasting peace in Afghanistan, terrorist havens and sanctuaries in the region must be dismantled immediately and terrorist supply chains disrupted. We must ensure that Afghanistan’s neighbors and the region are not threatened by the terrorism, separatism and extremism, ”he added. at the UN TS Tirumurti said.

“Pakistan is Afghanistan’s closest neighbor, whose contribution to the ongoing peace process has been recognized by the international community. Pakistan’s constructive efforts with the support of the international community have made it possible to take important steps in the Doha peace process. Pakistan calls on all parties in Afghanistan to avoid the military approach and work together to achieve an inclusive, broad and comprehensive political settlement. It is equally important to remain aware of spoilers, both inside and out, ”Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said.

Will not accept a government imposed by force in Afghanistan: UNSC

During the UNSC discussion, Afghanistan’s permanent representative to the UN, Ghulam Isaczai, launched a scathing attack on Pakistan, claiming it offered refuge and logistical support to the Taliban.

Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry, in its statement, said the request to present the country’s perspective on the Afghan peace process was not accepted but the platform was “made available for allow the trafficking of a false story against Pakistan “. “Pakistan categorically rejects these accusations. Pakistan’s position on the issue has been shared with members of the Security Council, he said, adding that his position on the situation in Afghanistan remains the same as he believes there is no solution. military to the Afghan conflict and that the only way to lasting peace lies in political compromise.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said earlier that the Taliban are normal citizens and not in military attire that the Pakistani military can chase after. At the United Nations Security Council meeting, Afghan Ambassador to the UN Ghulam Isaczai said Afghanistan was ready to provide evidence to support its claim that Pakistan is securing a supply chain to the Taliban.

“If the members of the Security Council want this evidence, we are ready to provide it,” Ghulam said, adding that evidence had also been provided in Islamabad. “In a deliberate act of barbarism, the Taliban are not alone. They are aided by foreign fighters from transnational terrorist networks. Together they threaten peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as in our region and beyond. beyond, ”Isaczai said.

The United Nations Security Council has said the council will no longer support a political structure on behalf of the Islamic Emirate (Taliban rule) in Afghanistan. The UN body has also expressed concern over reports of growing human rights violations in Afghanistan, ANI said quoting Pajhwok Afghan News.

As the conflict continues in Afghanistan, Zaranj, the capital of Nimroz province, and Shiberghan, the provincial capital of Jawzjan, had fallen to the Taliban and fighting is currently underway in Helmand’s capital, Lashkargah, the Kandahar City and Sar-e-Pul. City.

(With contributions from the agency)

