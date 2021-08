PM: Previous governments talked about the poor but did not work for their well-being; The deputy raised them

In a veiled attack on previous congressional-led governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused them of indulging in hypocrisy and said they chanted the word poor several times a day but did not work for their good -to be. In a video interaction with Pradhan beneficiaries Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) from Madhya Pradesh, he also praised the state government headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, saying the state had left behind his earlier image of a beemaru rajya (sick state). Modi accused the previous government of keeping the poor and villagers away from basic amenities such as roads, electricity, housing, cooking fuel, banks, etc. He said, “They used to say the word poor hundreds of times a day. They recited the word poor like a song, but did not embrace their welfare in practice. Such acts are called pakhand (hypocrisy). They did not grant these facilities to the poor but expressed a false sympathy. Modi chaired the Anna Utsav organized by the government MP to distribute an additional free ration of 5 kg to 1.15 crore to families as part of PMGKAY. He spoke to four beneficiaries from the state: Rajendra Sharma, a rickshaw driver from Burhanpur; Dilip Kori from Satna; Chandra Badan Vishwakarma from Niwari; and Maya Dhurve from Hoshangabad. The four were among 1.15 crore families across the state who received an additional 5kg of wheat and rice at 25,453 fair-priced stores in MP. Those on the beneficiary list in the flood-affected districts of the Gwalior-Chambal region will receive an additional 50 kg ration per family, in addition to 5 kg of wheat and rice, the chief minister announced on Friday. Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Modi expressed his sorrow at the loss of lives and livelihoods of people affected by the rain and floods in the Gwalior-Chambal region and assured them of all the help from the Center. Speaking of the development of the state under Chouhan, the prime minister said: I remember the state of the roads in MP the state was infamous for its scams. But today, MPs’ cities are reaching new heights of cleanliness and development. If government mechanisms are now being implemented in the field, it is thanks to the change in governance. Pointing out that August 7 also marked the start of the Swadeshi movement in 1905, Modi urged people to buy crafts from local stores and promote the hand loom, and warned them not to let their guard down. against Covid-19.

