SUNDAY MAIL COMMENT: Enjoy your vacation, Boris Johnson – you have mighty battles ahead of you

The Mail on Sunday firmly believes that at this time of year our Prime Minister needs and deserves a break by the Mediterranean Sea in the sun and warm blue, like all of us.

Alas for him and for us, his ministers have made such a mess in the travel and quarantine rules that no wise spin doctor would let him do that.

But wherever he ultimately chooses to pitch his lounger and relax this summer, the Prime Minister’s mind will have to look to the busy months ahead, once he takes a well-deserved rest and hopefully. -the, undisturbed.

Big challenges are on the horizon.

If, as we all hope, we have seen the back of the worst effects of Covid, September will be the first fitting opportunity for Boris Johnson to show us what his job as Prime Minister is all about.

The past 18 months have been almost like wartime, with all other arguments, controversies and activities put aside as the nation faces a huge problem that cannot be ignored.

It is as if the country has been suffocated by the urgent demands of the state, whose interventions in all of our private lives have been so profound that we have ceased to think much about any other matter.

But now that period seems over. We can leave our homes, meet who we love, travel reasonably freely within our own country and with certain restrictions in the rest of the world. And the almighty words Don’t you know there’s a pandemic? can no longer be used to quell dissatisfaction with anything else.

We have to get rid of all that, get our life back, start working again, start cluttering our streets again, for our own good, for the good of the economy and therefore for the good of our fellow citizens.

Civil society, adversarial debates, parliamentary opposition and strong general disagreement must and will start all over again. We must therefore all resume several major debates, vital for the future of the country.

The issue of social protection must finally be resolved. With our large aging population, the current arrangements are intolerable and unsustainable, and nettle must be seized.

The huge growth in NHS waiting lists, for non-Covid complaints, during the pandemic must also be tackled.

Of course, we all care about our common planet, but a Conservative government should be careful not to use this as an excuse to intimidate us into poorly designed and overpriced green projects that risk annoying normal people and will never end up. transfer pollution, as well as prosperity, from the UK to China and India.

In the meantime, there are the big problems of leveling, putting an end to the neglect of our old industrial areas. A judicious compromise must be found between the need for new housing and the duty to preserve our landscapes. Everything must be done to control illegal migration, especially across the Channel.

The search for new trade agreements must intensify. And it is time for the Conservative and Unionist Party to pay close attention to defending the UK against those who wish to break it.

Have a well-deserved break, Prime Minister. But come back ready and armed for battle.