Politics
SUNDAY MAIL COMMENT: Enjoy your vacation, Boris Johnson – you have mighty battles ahead of you
SUNDAY MAIL COMMENT: Enjoy your vacation Boris Johnson you have mighty battles ahead of you
The Mail on Sunday firmly believes that at this time of year our Prime Minister needs and deserves a break by the Mediterranean Sea in the sun and warm blue, like all of us.
Alas for him and for us, his ministers have made such a mess in the travel and quarantine rules that no wise spin doctor would let him do that.
But wherever he ultimately chooses to pitch his lounger and relax this summer, the Prime Minister’s mind will have to look to the busy months ahead, once he takes a well-deserved rest and hopefully. -the, undisturbed.
Big challenges are on the horizon.
If, as we all hope, we have seen the back of the worst effects of Covid, September will be the first fitting opportunity for Boris Johnson to show us what his job as Prime Minister is all about.
The past 18 months have been almost like wartime, with all other arguments, controversies and activities put aside as the nation faces a huge problem that cannot be ignored.
The Mail on Sunday firmly believes that at this time of year our Prime Minister needs and deserves a break by the warm blue Mediterranean Sea in the sun, like all of us.
It is as if the country has been suffocated by the urgent demands of the state, whose interventions in all of our private lives have been so profound that we have ceased to think much about any other matter.
But now that period seems over. We can leave our homes, meet who we love, travel reasonably freely within our own country and with certain restrictions in the rest of the world. And the almighty words Don’t you know there’s a pandemic? can no longer be used to quell dissatisfaction with anything else.
We have to get rid of all that, get our life back, start working again, start cluttering our streets again, for our own good, for the good of the economy and therefore for the good of our fellow citizens.
Civil society, adversarial debates, parliamentary opposition and strong general disagreement must and will start all over again. We must therefore all resume several major debates, vital for the future of the country.
The issue of social protection must finally be resolved. With our large aging population, the current arrangements are intolerable and unsustainable, and nettle must be seized.
The huge growth in NHS waiting lists, for non-Covid complaints, during the pandemic must also be tackled.
Of course, we all care about our common planet, but a Conservative government should be careful not to use this as an excuse to intimidate us into poorly designed and overpriced green projects that risk annoying normal people and will never end up. transfer pollution, as well as prosperity, from the UK to China and India.
In the meantime, there are the big problems of leveling, putting an end to the neglect of our old industrial areas. A judicious compromise must be found between the need for new housing and the duty to preserve our landscapes. Everything must be done to control illegal migration, especially across the Channel.
The search for new trade agreements must intensify. And it is time for the Conservative and Unionist Party to pay close attention to defending the UK against those who wish to break it.
Have a well-deserved break, Prime Minister. But come back ready and armed for battle.
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/debate/article-9872731/MAIL-SUNDAY-COMMENT-Enjoy-holiday-Boris-Johnson-mighty-battles-ahead.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]