



Former captain Binod Das says Khadka still has at least two years in his tank. Had he chosen to stay, Nepalese cricket and the nation would have benefited greatly, Das says.

Khadka previously said that many other players and non-playing staff are considering retiring to work at the Nepal Cricket Association (CAN), which has been beset by scandals that cricketers like Khadka criticized Nepal for falling behind in this sport.

Khadka is one of Nepal’s greatest cricketers, combining a nifty mid-order stick with a deceptive bowling mix. Anchor of an often chaotic batting team, Khadka has scored 315 points in 10 International One Day Games (ODI), 799 points in 33 Twenty-20 internationals and 1,497 points in 44 first class games.

Able to bowling both off-spin and at medium pace, Khadka has also won nine wickets in ODIs, eight in T20s and 26 in first class games. He holds the record along with 15 other players from the most wicket counters, four, in his ODI debut, a feat he achieved against the Netherlands in 2018.

Nepal received five-year ODI status in 2018, allowing it to face established international formations like the Netherlands. However, political interference in CAN and a subsequent ban from the ICC followed by the Covid-19 pandemic has meant that only a handful of matches have been played in the three and a half years since.

With only a year and a half remaining with its members, the matches will come quickly for the Nepalese team. At such a critical time, the loss of their talismanic skipper will hurt the game.

He shouldn’t have backed down then, without experienced heads like him in the pavilion, Nepalese cricket is sure to suffer, Das adds, saying Nepal’s ODI status itself may now be in jeopardy.

Despite the loss of a mainstay of cricket, there is also a lot to be gained from Khadkas’ retirement. An experienced Paras player who enters the sports administration is necessarily constructive, believes former CAN President Binay Raj Pandey.

How will Nepalese cricket flourish if it is run by people who do not know their four and six? Paras understands the game and the issues that plague him, so CAN could do with a capable leader like him, he adds.

Khadka has proven himself time and time again. Under his leadership, Nepalese cricket went from Division 5 of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cricket League to a narrow miss for the round of 16 of the T20 World Cup in just four years. His calm and calculated approach to the harbor master’s office was seen as the driving force behind Nepal’s surge.

