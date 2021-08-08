Prosecutors watch Trumps rink man Barry Weisselberg





Since New York prosecutors charged the Trump Organization and its chief financial official Allen Weisselberg with tax evasion charges in July, it has become evident that they have more evidence of wrongdoing than they can imagine. ‘indicated. But now it’s certain: Prosecutors also have evidence that the executive’s son, Barry Weisselberg, received the same sort of corporate benefits that investigators say should have been taxed as income.

Barry Weisselberg is the longtime manager of the Trump-owned Wollman Rink in Central Park. Details of the financial arrangement, along with tax returns showing the additional income was not being reported, were provided to the New York Attorney General and Manhattan District Attorney by Barry Weisselberg’s ex-wife , Jennifer Weisselberg. And The Daily Beast reviewed the material, which includes a decade of tax returns and net worth statements.

As Barry Weisselberg explained in a deposition as his finances were under a magnifying glass in his divorce case, the Trump Organization owned the one-bedroom apartment on Manhattan’s expensive Upper East Side where he lived in 2018. .

It’s a company apartment that was given to me temporarily, he sworn in August 2018, adding that he had no idea if the rent was being paid.

The deal was described as a tax evasion scheme aimed at defrauding in the June 3 indictment against the Trump Organization and his father, the company’s chief financial officer. In it, prosecutors said the pad had no reported rent. The indictment said the company intentionally failed to report such income or pay associated taxes to federal, state and local government agencies.

The value of the accommodation provided to [Allen] The Weisselbergs family member was earning income for that family member, the indictment says.

Barry Weisselberg was not named in the indictment, but he is the only person who matches the document description of a male member of the Weisselberg family who works at the company and lived there during this period.

It’s all about control. The apartment, the car, the parking lot, the tuition, your vacation, your life, really.

Jennifer weisselberg

Investigators are also examining how the company paid for two Weisselberg children to attend Columbia Grammar and Preparatory School. While the indictment focuses on how Grandpa was allegedly accused of receiving $ 359,058 in tuition from 2012 to 2017 without it showing up on his taxes as extra paycheck, checks that Donald Trump is said to have signed himself have benefited Barry Weisselberg’s children.

But there are other business benefits not mentioned in the indictment that could become fodder for investigators. There’s the corporate discount Barry Weisselberg got for parking his car in a Quik Park parking lot, which he also referred to in his divorce filing. Prosecutors could also take a closer look at whether the Trump Organization used Allen Weisselberg to transfer untaxed benefits to his son.

Barry Weisselberg said during his divorce that his father paid the rent for his 2015 Lexus RX 350 and 2018 Range Rover Velar, although his ex-wife claims they were company-supplied cars. .

It’s all about control. The apartment, the car, the parking lot, the tuition, your vacation, your life, really, Jennifer Weisselberg told The Daily Beast. You are integrated with them. You owe them when you work there, you end up committing crimes.

You are stuck. It’s like a crowd. Everything remains silent because they end up owning you, she said.

But if you were wondering why the rink manager has yet to be charged alongside his father, part of the problem seems to be timing.

Some of the easiest fruits for Barry Weisselberg to load are actually overripe. The state’s five-year statute of limitations passed on a potential felony charge involving his company-funded stay in a former luxury apartment overlooking Central Park, as he left the apartment in 2012. The renovations and Rent-free benefits could amount to over $ 400,000 in additional income that would not have been taxed, but it is too late for the government to pursue this matter.

Rent or mortgage payments there would easily have reached over $ 60,000 a year, as the unit ultimately sold for $ 2.5 million, according to a Bloomberg survey that first revealed the deal. . But as Weisselberg also explained in his divorce statement, the unit at 100 Central Park South was a corporate apartment, so we didn’t have rent. His ex-wife told prosecutors the apartment was a 2004 wedding gift whose ongoing rent payments were made by the Trump Organization in lieu of salary increases.

This arrangement was also mentioned in the indictment, but again Barry Weisselberg was not identified by name.

If it was a civil case instead of a criminal investigation, Barry Weisselberg could still be prosecuted, as the alleged fraud was only recently discovered, explained Daniel L. Feldman, professor at John Jay College. of Criminal Justice at New York University.

It is unclear whether prosecutors are using the threat of an indictment against Barry Weisselberg to force his father to cooperate and turn against Donald Trump himself, who remains the ultimate target of the investigation, according to three people. familiar with the investigation who spoke to The Daily Beast. on condition of anonymity.

Allen Weisselberg is the most senior executive with a close relationship with Trump for decades and who is not an actual member of the Trump family. The bond of trust was strong enough that, the day before he took office in 2017, Trump appointed Allen Weisselberg to lead the entire company alongside Don Jr.

The Manhattan DA and New York AG both declined to comment. Barry Weisselberg did not respond to texts and emails requesting an interview.

