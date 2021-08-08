Tokyo Olympics: Prime Minister Narendra Modi calls out Neeraj Chopra after historic achievement, here’s what athlete said – WATCH | Other sports news





New Delhi:Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra after javelin thrower’s memorable feat at the Tokyo Games on Saturday, applauding him for not letting injuries and momentum slow his performance . Chopra, 23, became the country’s first Olympic athletics medalist with his gold, India’s first since marksman Abhinav Bindra took the lead at the Beijing Games in 2008. “Many congratulations to you, you brought joy to the country on the last day of competitions for us,” Modi said during a phone conversation with the youngster, who is employed by the Indian military. #LOOK | In a phone call, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who won #Gold medal at #TokyoOlympics today pic.twitter.com/rGwiTJmx4U ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2021 An enthusiastic Chopra responded by saying, “I wanted to do well, or jeetna bohot badi baat hai (it’s a huge thing to win gold). I got the support and good wishes from many people.” The prime minister then jokingly referred to his hometown of Panipat. “Panipat ne paani dikha diya,” Modi laughed. “You had to work harder for a year due to the delay of the Olympics and the containment of COVID-19. You also struggled with a shoulder injury (in 2019). You did wonders despite all these obstacles. , it’s hard work, ”he said. added. With Neeraj Chopra, the famous javelin thrower who made India proud. pic.twitter.com/q5VnKsnpLH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 28, 2016 Chopra admitted that the task was not easy for him. “Bohot mushkil tha sir (It was difficult),” he said. Modi spoke of Chopra’s confident body language, which was catchy during the Olympic finals, but something the PM said he noticed before leaving for the Games. “I saw the confidence on your face the day I spoke to you,” he said. “I just wanted to give my 100 percent,” replied the champion. Modi told Chopra that he has inspired a generation of young people with his accomplishments. “You have inspired the younger generation. We have shown good performance in sports where we are not normally good. Sport is essential for the country. It is a moment of honor for your family. I will see you on the 15th. August. Many congratulations, “Prime Minister Modi said. India ended its Olympic campaign with an unprecedented seven medals, including two silver and four bronze.

