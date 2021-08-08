Pakistan replaces Belt and Road leader with Beijing favorite





KARACHI – Pakistan has replaced the head of its Belt and Road projects with an energy expert who is a Beijing favorite in an effort to push stalled projects forward, providing observers with another anecdote from the China appears to be handling the infrastructure plan from behind the scenes.

The Pakistani government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, on August 3 appointed Khalid Mansoor as the country’s head responsible for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) – the local $ 50 billion component of the country’s infrastructure plan. Beijing Belt and Road – replacing Asim Saleem Bajwa, a retired army general.

Bajwa had been the Authority Chairman of the CPEC since November 2019. Upon taking office, Mansoor’s title will now be “Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for CPEC Affairs”.

Mansoor, with a 32-year career, has held leadership positions in numerous energy-related companies including Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company and Hub Power Company Limited, the latter of which has been involved in CPEC projects.

“[Khalid Mansoor’s] Extensive corporate experience, with extensive work with Chinese companies and his direct involvement in leading some of CPEC’s biggest projects, make him an ideal person to lead the next phase of CPEC, ”said Asad Umar, Pakistan’s Planning Minister, in a tweet.

Asim Saleem Bajwa, a retired Pakistani army general, is stepping down from the leadership of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, the national arm of the Belt and Road infrastructure initiative. © Reuters

An official working with the government told Nikkei Asia that Bajwa has developed a good working relationship with China. Yet Beijing wanted someone for the job who was more familiar with Chinese companies and the work culture. “Khalid Mansoor, who has worked with many Chinese companies, including direct management of CPEC projects, fits the bill as China’s preferred man for the job,” the official said.

Experts linked the change of head of CPEC in Pakistan with Beijing’s displeasure at the slow progress of CPEC projects in the country. Since Bajwa took office as the authoritative chairman of the CPEC, there had been no meeting of the Joint Coordinating Committee, the supreme body co-chaired by Pakistan and China to make decisions on the CPEC projects. With the new head of the CPEC in office, the 10th JCC is expected to be convened shortly.

For many experts, the move is yet another example of China taking over CPEC and dictating its terms to Pakistan. This follows an incident last month when nine Chinese engineers were killed in a bomb attack on a convoy carrying Chinese personnel to the Dasu hydroelectric project in Pakistan’s Kohistan district.

A Chinese national waits after being treated for injuries in a July 14 bombing. Nine of the country’s engineers were killed in the attack on a convoy carrying Chinese personnel to the Dasu hydroelectric project in Pakistan’s Kohistan district. © AP

“The CPEC has undoubtedly gone through a difficult period in recent years but with the deaths of Chinese workers in the attack on Dasu, and the concerns surrounding the situation in Afghanistan, the whole [CPEC] the company has come under even greater scrutiny from Beijing, ”said Andrew Small, senior transatlantic researcher in the Asia program of the German Marshall Fund. The security situation in Afghanistan, which borders Pakistan and China, is deteriorating following the crisis Withdrawal of the US military He added that the change of the most senior Pakistani official of the CPEC is perhaps intended to restore the confidence of the Chinese side in the CPEC.

At the end of July, it was revealed at a meeting that five CPEC energy projects, totaling 3,600 megawatts of generation capacity, are facing delays for technical reasons. Energy projects are the most important component of CPEC. The appointment of Mansoor, a man with decades of experience in this sector, is therefore seen as an attempt to speed up these projects.

However, some members of the Pakistani business community are not happy with the replacement of Bajwa by Mansoor.

“Asim Bajwa was doing a great job with the CPEC and has developed a strong grip on the issue and removing him from his post is not in the interest of the CPEC”, Daroo Khan Achakzai, former president of the Federation of Chambers of Pakistan trade and industry. , Nikkei said. He added that the decision to appoint Mansoor was taken without taking into account “any long-term political or economic considerations”.

Achakzai added that Khalid Mansoor was part of one of the largest elite business lobbies in Pakistan, led by Abdul Razzaq Dawood, the prime minister’s adviser on trade and commerce. “Mansoor could serve the interests of the elite business lobby that he represents, but he will not be able to work for the advancement of the CPEC as Bajwa could have done.”

