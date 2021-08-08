It is important to keep the borders open to the potential influx of refugees: US Department of State – Pakistan

The United States (U.S.) said it believes it is important for neighboring countries to keep their borders open to refugees, a reference to Pakistan that comes as Islamabad maintains it can no longer accommodate refugees. Afghan citizens.

During the weekly press conference, US State Department spokesman Ned Price was asked whether any talks with Pakistan, Turkey and neighboring countries asking them to guard their borders opened for an influx of refugees from Afghanistan were underway.

“Well, listen, this is important, we think, for countries and I’m not going to talk about specific countries, but we think it is important for countries to keep their borders open to potential refugee flows,” Price replied.

“We had no intention of flagging any particular country as a refugee destination.”

However, Prime Minister Imran Khan, among other senior Islamabad officials, reiterated that Pakistan was unable to accommodate more refugees. Prime Minister Imran said earlier that the only good outcome for Afghanistan was a political settlement, adding that if there was a protracted civil war Pakistan would face a refugee problem.

In an interview broadcast on PBS NewsHour, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was already hosting more than three million Afghan refugees.

“And what we fear is that a protracted civil war will lead to more refugees. Our economic situation is not such that we can have a new influx,” he said.

The Prime Minister stressed that the government can no longer bear the burden of the Afghan refugees, as it has made considerable efforts to revive the national economy. “The other worry is that the civil war is spreading in Pakistan.”

Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Moeed Yusuf also told a press conference that arrangements should be made to keep the internally displaced Afghans.

When asked if Islamabad was ready to accept more refugees from Pakistan, Yusuf replied that it is the world’s responsibility to create a safe zone inside Afghanistan, adding that Pakistan does has no capacity to accommodate more refugees.

Less than a month before the United States ended its longest war in its history, the State Department on Monday announced a new refugee admissions program for Afghan nationals that first involves resettle them in third countries in the region while their documents are processed.

The State Department mentioned Turkey as a possible relocation point, also mentioning Pakistan. However, Ankara has criticized the US plan to use third countries such as Turkey to resettle thousands of Afghans who are at risk of being targeted by Taliban insurgents because of their ties to the United States.

“It is unacceptable to seek a solution to the problem in our country without the consent of our country,” the Foreign Ministry said in a statement released Tuesday evening.

Already housing more than four million migrants – most from war-torn Syria – Turkey said it had never been consulted on accepting refugees from Afghanistan.

With the ongoing withdrawal of US and NATO forces from Afghanistan, Ankara fears a new influx of refugees. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkish officials were holding high-level talks on the issue with their Afghan counterparts.

The Turkish ministry said the US plan would lead to a “great migration crisis in our region”, adding that it lacked the capacity to deal with “a new migration crisis on behalf of a third country”.

He said if the United States wanted to welcome the Afghans, it could do so through “direct flights.”

On Monday, the United States announced a new refugee admissions program for Afghan nationals.

The program covers interpreters and translators who have worked with US forces, Afghans involved in US-funded projects, and those employed by US-based NGOs or media organizations.

This involves resettling the Afghans in third countries in the region for about a year while they process their papers.

