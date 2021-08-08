Positive Covid-19 cases continue to rise and Jokowi’s order on increase in cases outside Java-Bali

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – The number of confirmed positive cases of Covid-19 continues to increase in Indonesia.

On Saturday (7/8/2021) at 12:00 p.m. WIB, the government recorded 31,753 new cases of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours.

The addition brings the total number of Covid-19 cases to 3,639,616, starting with the first case announced by President Joko Widodo on March 2, 2020.

The same data revealed 1,588 more Covid-19 patients who died.

This brings the number of deaths from Covid-19 to 105,598 people since the start of the pandemic that has hit the country.

The good news is that there were also 39,716 patients who tested negative for Covid-19 last Saturday.

Thus, a total of 3,036,194 patients have recovered from Covid-19.

During this time, the number of active cases Covid-19 in Indonesia now totaling 497,824 cases. Active cases are patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 and are undergoing treatment or self-isolation.

Quick response command

President Joko Widodo has called on his staff to respond quickly to the spike in cases that has occurred in a number of regions.

Jokowi specifically ordered the TNI-Polri ranks regarding the growing number of cases, particularly outside of Java and Bali.