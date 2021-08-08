From Cuba, with caution





Dreamers, visionaries and idealists are essential to the success of any revolution, ideology or state, but are they enough? Concocting a vision for world peace is arguably easier than objectively implementing the peace paradigm in contemporary times. The failure of Imran Khan’s foreign policy – a shift from a geostrategic state to a geo-economic centric state – finds an explanation in the study of ambitious doctrines and the debacle of their non-implementation. Since our leaders are infatuated with foreign governance models, Pakistan’s affairs – domestic and foreign – could still be saved by drawing some insightful lessons from the most unlikely of states – Cuba.

The country made headlines in July when thousands of protesters took to the streets against food shortages, the US embargo, rising prices and mismanagement of the pandemic. A root cause analysis reveals three explanatory stories. The first category includes those who march against “neoliberal state capitalism” disguised as socialism. The second are those who believe that the US embargo and the intransigent approach to hegemony over Cuba are at the heart of the humanitarian situation. Third, they believe that the embargo as well as the Cuban government are to blame for the deterioration of the situation.

The Cuban protests of 2021 are the result of years of moderately escalating contradictions and polarization towards violence and dissent. Learning about Cuba therefore requires a holistic approach. Communist Cuba was able to survive the isolation of the United States, the collapse of the USSR and natural disasters, creating a state that today has a literacy rate of 99.75 percent, a system world-renowned health care provider, is a regional leader in the export of commodities such as sugar, has allies at all levels, and continues to outlast the woes of capitalist seduction. Imran Khan’s “Naya Pakistan” aspired to be just as revolutionary in nature. However, as relations with Afghanistan and India deteriorate seriously as China expresses concern for the safety of its citizens, these aspirations remain bleak.

Whether it is the war in Afghanistan or the Cuban revolution, change takes time and while Imran Khan’s personality can be described as dynamic at best, his party lacks a united vision. The top ranks consist of politicians who change alliances with each election season, most campaign promises have been compromised, inflation has broken records and is focused on tree plantations as violence against women continue to undermine the respect people had for government.

Cuba has tried to keep the devil at bay through an authoritarian regime, using fear and intimidation to uproot its ministries. Mainly attributing to globalization and fifth generation warfare, the miserable child of absolute power and lawlessness has always found a way. People began to demand a change in the country’s policies, especially the economy. Raul Castro and his successor inevitably had to bow to a more inclusive form of governance. Having the choice between capitalism and state capitalism, clinging to the sons of a once revolutionary communist Cuba, the rulers chose the latter.

Pakistan, in its own context, must understand that exposing India’s misadventures is only part of the equation. In order for divisions to be exploited, the divisions must first exist. Associatively, frustrations with the state and the lack of basic human needs give rise to aggression and dissent. It only takes millions of dollars and a strong will to exploit a negative peace. The only solution is to work continuously for structural reforms and reconciliation.

Concrete social and economic changes were not observed in Cuba until after Fidel Castro’s resignation. It was when they saw their submission exploited as the elite – promising to end class inequalities – flaunted their wealth while the poor went to bed hungry that they protested.

Imran Khan and his advisers must understand that there is only a limit to what a people can suffer, only until they can go with a growing sense of insecurity, only a matter of time until he says “enough”.

Dreaming of change is never enough; revolutionary ideas must be pragmatic in order to unite the people under a united cause. As Pakistanis, we sometimes forget that the state government serves us and not the other way around. While it is ludicrous to conclude that the nation can be united under pacifist causes anytime soon, as frustrations increase, it is not unlikely that the common man will simply reject the idea of ​​a “Naya Pakistan”. “. The far right may realize that it is not “too liberal” for a citizen to demand that their rights be guaranteed by the state. More importantly, the people can just carry out the duties of the state to them.

