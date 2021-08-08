Prime Minister’s 10 billion tree program to make the country green: Sheikh Rashid – Pakistan





The Minister of the Interior, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, launched the campaign to plant trees in the cantonment of Rawalpindi on Saturday by planting a sapling at Saint Marys high school. APP

RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s $ 10 billion tree planting program would make the country green and pollution-free.

He was addressing a ceremony held at Saint Marys High School where he inaugurated the monsoon tree planting campaign in the cantonment area.

Station Commander Brig Ijaz Qamar Kiani, Commissioner Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah, MPAs Haji Amjad, Seemabia Tahir, Regional Police Officer Imran Ahmar and Director General of Parks and Horticulture Authority Zaheer Anwar Jappa were also present on the occasion.

The minister said climate change is affecting the whole world and the non-seasonal rains are causing flooding in different regions.

Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Clean and Green Pakistan program will help bring about positive climate change, he added.

Mr Ahmed said all available resources are being used to achieve the set goals of the ongoing planting campaign launched in accordance with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision, adding that aggressive planting is the need of the moment to tackle the problems. of climate change.

The Minister congratulated the administration of St. Marys School, the Commissioner, the police, the forestry department and others for the tree planting campaign.

He especially praised the schoolchildren for taking part in this campaign, urging citizens, especially young people, to come forward and participate in the campaign to make it a success.

Later, Mr. Ahmed planted a sapling to usher in the monsoon tree planting campaign.

700,000 young trees planted in Attock

Ministry officials, teachers and students, politicians, social workers and businessmen planted a record 700,000 saplings in the town of Attock on Saturday.

The goal of planting saplings in a single day was planned by Deputy Commissioner Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh as part of the Plant for Attock campaign.

The campaign was inaugurated by the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Aslam said planting trees is not only vital for Pakistan’s green future, but also ensures a healthy environment for generations to come.

He said the government has launched several campaigns, including 10 Billion Tree Tsunami and Clean Green Pakistan, to tackle climate issues.

Our goal is to plant 10 billion trees in Pakistan after planting a billion trees across the country, the special assistant said, adding that the federal government aims to create 200,000 new green jobs by the end of 2021. as part of its ecological protection and restoration projects.

He said that during the current monsoon season 1.7 million saplings will be planted across Attock, adding that as part of the campaign around 1.143 million trees will be planted along the project’s water channel. electric by Ghazi Barotha. These would include native species such as Shisham, Bakain, Phulai and Siris and fruit plants such as guava, medlar and fig tree.

He congratulated the Deputy Commissioner, Dr Imran Hamid Sheikh, for his initiative to plant 700,000 saplings in a single day.

As part of the campaign, retired Punjab Revenue Minister Colonel Malik Mohammad Anwar, retired National Assembly Member Maj Tahir Sadiq and Punjab Assembly Member Jamshaid Altaf , planted saplings in the district council building.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said the provincial government has set a target of planting 50 million saplings during the current campaign.

Separately, at a special ceremony organized by the Special Education Department in collaboration with the People’s Welfare Department, the Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Mal Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari launched the campaign in during which special children planted 10,000 saplings at the Haji Shah dam.

Mr Bukhari called for large-scale plantation to remove air pollution and said collective efforts are needed to create a healthy and green environment.

He stressed that planting trees is a common responsibility of all to create a healthy environment for generations to come.

Similar ceremonies took place in the district police lines and in the district prison where the kickoff was given by district police officer Rana Shoaib Mehmood and prison superintendent Farrukh Rasheed, respectively.

