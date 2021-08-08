Provisional status – Journal – DAWN.COM





Last year, after a high-level meeting on the status of Gilgit-Baltistan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told media that all political parties had agreed on a provincial statute. provisional for Great Britain. The meeting brought together the government and opposition parties as well as the head of the army, General Qamar Bajwa. Last year, on November 1, the anniversary of the GB’s independence from the Dogra regime, Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a visit to Gilgit, said the GB would be granted the status of a provisional province.

Going forward, the Ministry of Law and Justice recently finalized the draft 26th Amendment to the Constitution, submitting it to the Prime Minister for review. The bill seeks to grant Britain provisional provincial status and is expected to go to parliament for debate. If passed by a two-thirds majority in parliament, the GB would likely be granted provincial status through an amendment to Article 1 of the Constitution. But will this amendment solve the chronic problems of the GB?

Since Gilgit’s independence on November 1, 1947 and the end of the Dogra regime, Pakistan has administered the region from the center, initially by imposing the colonial-era FCR and creating a ministry for Kashmir and the northern regions. . Dogra forces captured and annexed Baltistan in 1840 while later after the Treaty of Amritsar, Gilgit was also captured. However, other small kingdoms beyond Gilgit remained independent and were never subject to Dogra subjugation. Therefore, maintaining that the entire Gilgit region was part of Dogras Kashmir state is historically questionable. Locals also argue that Baltistan and Gilgit were forcibly captured and therefore cannot be considered part of Kashmir.

However, at the start of the Kashmir conflict, Pakistan merged the GB region with Kashmir to gain more votes in a possible UN plebiscite on Kashmir. Therefore, Pakistan’s international position is that Kashmir on August 14, 1947 included Great Britain and the issue will be decided later. This makes GB itself a disputed territory between India and Pakistan. It has also resulted in the lack of representation of UK lawmakers in the national legislature. GB until 2009 was ruled by the center. In 2009, a reform decree transferred certain powers to elected officials. But a parallel system of federally appointed officials is still intact; they have more power and more resources. Residents argue that their legislature and legislators are not empowered to make political decisions and deal with financial matters.

Will the 26th Amendment solve chronic GB problems?

The bill is expected to pass by the national legislature, as the PTI-led government maintains all parties are in favor of an interim provincial statute for Britain. The two main opposition parties, the PPP and the PML-N, are used to introducing reforms in Britain. Zulfikar Ali Bhutto launched reforms that abolished the FCR and ended the local raja regime and forced labor in Britain. The PPP in 1994 introduced the first party-based elections and in 2009 enacted the GB Empowerment and Self-Governance Order.

In 2015, the PML-N formed a High Level Committee on Constitutional and Administrative Reforms in the UK, which was convened by the former Prime Minister’s adviser on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz. The committee examined the constitutional statute and the administrative organization. After consultation with key stakeholders, the committee recommended an interim provincial statute for GB until the final resolution of the Kashmir dispute.

The PTI first formed government in Britain after last year’s elections with a promise to address residents’ grievances and pledged to grant Britain provisional provincial status. If the amendment passes, the PTI will be the first party to resolve the region’s constitutional ambiguity. His recent victory in the AJK elections is also an important development as opposition from the AJK assembly to a provisional provincial statute for Britain is likely to wane.

For the representation of the GB in the national legislature, Articles 51 and 59 of the Constitution also need to be amended. But representation is not the only concern. Access for UK lawmakers to all constitutional bodies such as the National Finance Commission, National Economic Council, Common Interests Council, Indus River System Authority, etc. will be essential. People also want the full transfer of administrative, financial and legislative powers from the center to the (future) province, in accordance with the 18th Amendment.

It remains to be seen how lawmakers will deal with Section 257 which concerns the state of Jammu and Kashmir joining Pakistan, and to what extent the bill will transfer powers to Britain. Constitutional expert Dr Syed Jaffar Ahmed says going beyond our current position on GB could affect Pakistan’s international position on the Kashmir issue.

The writer is a lecturer at the School of Economics and Social Sciences, IBA, and author of The Gilgit-Baltistan Conundrum: Dilemmas of Political Integration.

Twitter: @saj_ahmd

Posted in Dawn, le 8 August 2021

