Responding to petition urging Jokowi to fire Firli Bahuri





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – Senior Expert Staff of the Office of Presidential Personnel (KSP) Ali Mochtar Ngabalinopen the voice of the question petition who urged President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) immediately dismiss the Chairman of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK), Firli Bahuri. The petition was organized by the Public Virtue Research Institute (PVRI), an institute for the study of democracy. “Tell the petition not to disturb Jokowi, he is concentrating full in the management of Covid-19 with a new variant, ”Ngabalin told CNNIndonesia.com, Sunday (8/8). Further, Ngabalin said that the KPK is an independent state institution, so various decisions made by the institution have in fact been taken with careful consideration. According to him, the decision under Firli’s leadership must be respected by all parties. “Do not let any party politicize our great state institution,” he said. According to him, parties which are not in line with the KPK but which have experience and knowledge should contribute in other ways. “Friends who have experience and knowledge serve elsewhere for the good of the nation and the country,” he said. PVRI has started an online petition asking Jokowi to fire Firli. The trigger is the attitude of the KPK to reject the Ombudsman’s corrective action on the final examination results report (LAHP) for maladministration in the implementation of the transfer of the status of employees of the KPK to the civilian apparatus of State (ASN) through the National Insight Test (TWK). Petition initiator and PVRI spokesperson Yansen Dinata said the objection to taking corrective action shows the anti-correction attitude of the KPK leadership. “We invite citizens, anyone and anywhere to voice this problem. The trick is to sign and distribute our petition so that this request can reach the ears of the president,” said the spokesperson for PVRI, Yansen Dinata. In addition, the context of this petition is also due to the fact that the KPK is seen as increasingly weak in the performance of its functions of eradicating corruption, the number of internal conflicts rather than achievements, to the controversial figure of Firli and is believed to have violated the code of ethics. Despite this, KPK Acting Enforcement Spokesman Ali Fikri said there had been no disobedience from his institution despite sending a letter of objection. correction by the Mediator. This statement also responds to a petition regarding the insistence that Jokowi fire Firli. “In the main objection, there is no disobedience, but rather obedience to the law and the administration,” Ali said in a written statement. (uli / wis)



