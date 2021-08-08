25% of Tory Partys donations come from just 10 people

Just 10 wealthy people make up a quarter of all donations made by individuals to the Conservative Party since Boris Johnson became Prime Minister, according to a new analysis by The independent.

The 10 super rich donors, including nine men, have given a combined sum of just over $ 10million to the Tories since Mr Johnson entered Downing Street, more than 25% of the $ 38.6million received from all individuals in the past two years.

Fears have been expressed about the power held by the wealthiest Tory donors, after it emerged last week that a group known as the advisory board had been set up to connect the biggest donors. of party funds with ministers.

Campaign groups said The independentAnalysis based on the latest Election Commission data showed the concentrated power of a small number of big donors.

Darren Hughes, chief executive of the Electoral Reform Society, said: These numbers show how much donor power is concentrated in UK politics. The political debate should not be something bought by a few very wealthy individuals.

It is of great concern that such a small group has provided such significant political funding and gained the potential influence that flows from it.

Calling for tough new limits on how much donors can give, Mr Hughes added: It’s time to fix the rot and restore confidence in politics. We need to explore a cap on donations [and] greater public funding to align us with the most advanced democracies.

Alex Runswick, senior advocacy officer at campaign group Transparency International UK, added: These revelations highlight concerns that great wealth may guarantee a privileged audience in UK politics.

This reliance on a small number of high net worth donors risks shaping policies and decisions in their favor rather than in their favor, so the government should legislate to get a lot of money out of politics.

Donation data shows that most of the 10 biggest Tory individual donors since Mr Johnson became Prime Minister in July 2019 have made their fortunes in finance or real estate.

One of the 10 most generous donors is Jamie Reuben, co-owner of the Reuben Brothers real estate empire, which has given nearly 700,000 to the Conservative Party so far during the Johnson era.

His ties to the Tories came under scrutiny earlier this year, when it emerged his company was a co-investor with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) during the year. last.

Leaked messages from September 2020 revealed that the Prime Minister had asked his adviser Sir Edward Lister to examine the chances of relaunching the deal. When Sir Edward said he hoped the deal could be done, Mr Johnson reportedly replied: Brilliant.

Other wealthy Conservative donors on the top 10 list include e-commerce mogul Peter Cruddas, who has donated to the party just over 870,000 in the past two years. Mr Cruddas received a peerage last year, which sparked accusations of cronyism from Labor.

In June, the Good Law Project’s anti-corruption campaign launched a lawsuit against the peerage, claiming Mr Johnson had ignored the advice of the House of Lords nominations committee not to make the man of ‘business a Lord.

The biggest individual donor since Mr Johnson came to power is Malcom Healey, the retail mogul whose company owns Wren Kitchens. He has handed the Tory Party 2m over the past two years.

Party chairwoman Labor MP Anneliese Dodds said the Tories had serious questions to answer about their reliance on big donors.

The leader said The independent: We need to know why the Conservatives have become so dependent on huge donations from a select group of very wealthy individuals and what these elite donors are receiving in return.

Boris Johnson has created a money for the culture of access to the Conservative Party… He must break his silence and explain what he intends to do to ensure that there is not a rule for the high conservatives and their buddies, and one more rule for everyone.

Last week onFinancial Timereported that an advisory board donor club, made up of members who have made at least 250,000 donations, has been developed to connect Tory supporters with high-ranking figures, saying meetings have been held with Mr. Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

The Conservative Party has since refused to reveal which donors paid to be members of the group or which ministers attended meetings after Labor called for transparency.

Main donor Mohamed Amersi told the FT the group is like the very elitist membership of Quintessentially customers: you have to spit 250,000 a year or be a friend of Ben.

The name referred to conservative co-chair Ben Elliot, founder of luxury concierge service Quintessentially, who also reportedly helped set up the donor network.

Mr Amersi sits just off the list of the top 10 donors over the past two years, having given 189,000 in the Johnson era. Most of the money, 99,500, was paid for breakfast with Mr Johnson after winning an auction at a celebratory dinner.

Conservative Party co-chair Amanda Milling said government policy is in no way influenced by the donations the party receives, they are entirely separate.

She said: All political parties fundraise and accept donations in order to pay their staff and campaign in elections.

Earlier this week, Cabinet Minister Grant Shapps said large donations to the Conservative Party from wealthy people should not be presented as some sort of immoral act.

The transport secretary also said the British public would not welcome new limits on how much donors could give, as he claimed it could mean more money from public purses to fund political parties.

In 2011, the Committee on Standards in Public Life recommended that political donations be capped at 10,000 per donor, per party, and per year, but the Tory-Lib Dem coalition government missed the opportunity to reform the system.

Campaign groups said it was time to set clear limits on the size of donations, urging MPs from all parties to consider new rules to limit the potential for corruption.

Without limits on the size of political donations, political parties will continue to fail to build larger and more democratic bases of financial support, said Ms Runswick of Transparency International UK.

Clearly, money buys access, and the perception that this guarantees undue influence erodes trust in our political system.

Top 10 Tory individual donors since Boris Johnson entered No.10:

Owner of Wren Kitchens’ parent company, West Retail Group.

Theater production magnate.

Co-founder of financial services giant Hargreaves Lansdown.

Founder of the SRM Global hedge fund.

Founder of the insurance companies Direct Line and Esure.

Founder of the CMC Markets trading company.

7. Sir Ehud Sheleg 832,000

Treasurer of the Conservative Party who received the title of Knight under Theresa May.

8. Loubov Chernukhin 681,000

Ex-banker whose husband was minister of Vladimir Putin.

Real estate mogul whose company was part of the failed bid for Newcastle United.

Founder of the financial firm Shore Capital and supporter of Brexit.