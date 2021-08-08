News in brief – Journal – DAWN.COM





Asad embodies Bagh Stallions’ victory in KPL

KARACHI: Pakistan Test throw Asad Shafiq scored an unbeaten 43 to help Bagh Stallions seal a five-wicket victory over Kotli Lions in the Kashmir Premier League in Muzaffarabad on Saturday.

Chasing 170, the Stallions reached 172-5 in 19.4 overs at Muzaffarabad Cricket Stadium.

At the time of filing this report, the match between Muzaffarabad Tigers and Overseas Warriors was underway.

Meanwhile, in the opener on Friday night, the Rawalkot Hawks beat the Mirpur Lions by 43 points. The highlight was the opening stand of 125 in 67 deliveries between Ahmed Shehzad (69) and Bismillah Khan (59) as the Hawks posted 194-6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

Notes in brief:

Played on Saturday:

Bagh Stallions defeated the Kotli Lions by five wickets.

KOTLI LIONS 169 in 20 overs (Ahsan Ali 51, Saif Badar 39, Asif Ali 39; Mohammad Imran 3-25, Umaid Asif 3-30, Aamir Yamin 2-37); BAGH STALLIONS 172-5 in 19.4 overs (Asad Shafiq 43 not withdrawn, Iftikhar Ahmed 29, Aamir Yamin 27; Imran Khan 3-30, Khurram Shehzad 2-37).

Played on Friday:

The Rawalkot Hawks beat the Mirpur Royals by 43 points.

RAWALKOT HAWKS 194-6 in 20 overs (Ahmed Shehzad 69, Bismillah Khan 59, Hussain Talat 23; Amad Butt 3-20, Salman Irshad 2-38); MIRPUR ROYALS 151-8 in 20 rounds (Shoaib Malik 77, Amad Butt 22; Zaman Khan 2-28, Asif Afridi 2-34, Shahid Afridi 2-37).

Sunday matches: Mirpur Royals vs Bagh Stallions (2:00 p.m. PST); Rawalkot Hawks vs. Kotli Lions (7:30 p.m. PST). Sports reporter

Qasim and Sadia clinch archery titles

LAHORE: Qasim Tahir with 565 points and Sadia Ramzan (525) won the men’s 70m and women’s 30m events of the Punjab Independence Inter-Division Archery Championship which ended on Saturday at the Bhurban Stadium in Murree.

In the 30m blind archery competition, Tanveer Ahmed, Waleed Aziz and Mohammad Usman took the top three places.

In the men’s 70m event, Mohammad Arslan (515) took second place while Mubashar Nazar (506) finished third. In the women’s 30m event, Saira Dilshad (467) and Aqsa Nawaz (460) remained respectively second and third.

In the women’s 30m team event, the Lahore division team (Saira Dilshad, Rabia Shahid and Rabia Arif) took first place while Bahawalpur (took second place followed by Faisalabad, third.

The Faisalabad division (Qasim Tahir, Abdur Rehman, Najaf Abbas) secured the first position in the men’s team archery event while the second position went to Sargodha followed by Rawalpindi.

Hafiz Abdur Rehman, Usama Mustafa, Ghulam Ghaus Shah, Mohammad Ishtiaq and Mohammad Jalal also received shields on the occasion.

National U-21 snooker reaches quarterback

LAHORE: The 13th SGL U-21 National Snooker Championship entered the quarterfinals here at the National Training and Practice Center on Saturday.

From Punjab, Zubair Tahir, Ahsan Ramzan, Mudassir Sheikh and Mohammad Shahzad advanced to the quarter-finals.

Results:

Zubair Tahir (Punjab) bt Jahanzaib Jahangir (Balochistan) 3-0 (63-37, 57-21, 56-31); Zubair Tahir (Punjab) bt Mohammad Asad Khan (Sindh) 3-2 (74-2, 65-21, 46-57, 34-65, 60-11); Sajjad Abdullah (KP) bt Umer Ismail (Sindh) 3-1 (60-48, 64-39, 16-64, 71-26); Mohammad Shahzad (Punjab) vs. Usman Waheed (Islamabad) 3-0 (1-0, 62-23, 79-34); Mohammad Rafiq (KP) v Zohaib Mustafa (Islamabad) 3-0 (60-34, 64-14 (52), 59-28); Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab) bt Zunair Khan (Sindh) 3-1 (48-63, 70-42, 60-12, 62-31); Cheikh Mudassir (Punjab) bt Rizwan (Balochistan) 3-0 (70-07, 48-29, 78-16); Shahrayar Khan (Sindh) bt Kamran Albert Masih (KP) 3-2 (34-68, 76-06, 17-69, 66-54, 46-15); Mohammad Asad Khan (Sindh) bt Munsifudin Alaudin (KP) 3-1 (62-14, 47-68, 68-33, 73-08); Umer Ismail (Sindh) vs. Usman Waheed (Islamabad) 3-0 (52-29, 80-32, 71-47); Muhammad Shahzad (Punjab) bt Sajjad Abdullah (KP) 3-1 (64-17, 33-67, 64-18, 78-57).

Sunday matches (quarter-finals):

Ahsan Ramzan (Punjab) v Sajjad Abdullah (KP); Zubair Tahir (Punjab) v Shahrayar Khan (Sindh); Cheikh Mudassir (Punjab) against Mohammad Asad Khan (Sindh); Mohammad Shahzad (Punjab) versus Mohammad Rafiq (KP). Sports reporter

Posted in Dawn, le 8 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1639353 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos