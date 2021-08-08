Pakistani dissidents living in Europe could be targeted by Pakistan





Pakistanis living in exile in the UK who have criticized the Pakistani military are in danger of death, according to a report published in The Guardian. British security agencies have raised new concerns that the authoritarian regime may be considering attacking dissidents in the UK. Pakistan is seen as a strong ally of the UK, especially on intelligence matters.

Some of the prominent names that have been warned by security agencies include rights activists from Balochistan, journalists, groups representing ethnic Pashtuns and members of the Pashtun Tahafuz movement.

In June, agencies reportedly indicted an east London man and other unknowns in the Netherlands for conspiring to murder Pakistani blogger and political activist Ahmad Waqass Goraya. The conspirator has been identified as Muhammad Gohir Khan, 31, a resident of Forest Gate, east London.

Mark Lyall Grant, the former British high commissioner to Pakistan, recently said the British government would take the matter seriously if the Pakistani military threatened Pakistanis in exile. He said: If there is any illegal pressure, especially on journalists in the UK, then I would expect law enforcement and the UK government to take note and make a legal response and / or appropriate diplomatic.

Grant further said UK security agencies would not ignore evidence of intimidation on the orders of Pakistan Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). If UK nationals or UK residents acting legally are harassed or threatened by the ISI, or anyone else, then the UK government will certainly take an interest, he said.

The situation deteriorated after Imran Khan came to power

Reports suggest that since Imran Khan came to power in 2018 with military support, there has been a notable decline in press freedom combined with an increase in violent attacks on journalists. Experts believe the Islamic republic, popular for quelling dissent on its soil, is working to target criticism outside its borders.

In March 2020, journalist Sajid Hussain, best known for covering human rights violations in Balochistan, disappeared in Uppsala, Sweden. Two months later he was found dead in a river. Karima Baloch, Hussain’s friend, was an activist best known for her campaigns for an independent Balochistan. Seven months after Hussain was found dead, his body was found in a lake in Toronto, Canada. Although investigative agencies in Sweden and Canada rule out foul play in both cases, other activists are not convinced of the outcome.

The hardships of journalists and activists in exile

Hammal Haidar, husband of Karima Baloch, is a UK resident. In a statement, he said he no longer felt safe in Europe. Anyone who criticizes the Pakistani military is a potential target. European authorities must take these threats seriously, he said.

Ayesha Siddiqa is a Pakistani political scientist and commentator who is now based in London. She received an Osman warning or a death threat notice from the Metropolitan Police. In a statement, she said, the Mets Counterterrorism Command said there was credible information about a threat to my life. Its a question of life or death. The situation is so grim that the police have even asked her husband if anyone has approached him to offer him money for his wife to return to Pakistan.

Gul Bukhari is a Pakistani YouTuber and Columnist. She openly criticizes the military and had to flee the country to the UK after being kidnapped by security forces in 2018 while living in Lahore. British police advised him not to share his personal information, including his address, with anyone. She said, I feel threatened in London.

Taha Siddiqui is a well-known Pakistani journalist. He escaped a 2018 kidnapping in Islamabad. Currently he lives in Paris. In a statement, he said, they received several visits from people identifying themselves as belonging to the ISI. They told my dad that I shouldn’t think I’m safe just because I live in France. Sara Farid, wife of Siddiquis and photojournalist, said: “It feels like there is no safe place or country for dissidents. Whenever I can’t reach Taha on her phone, the first thought is like it’s in Pakistan, they got it.

Abdullah Abbas, information secretary of the Balochistan Human Rights Council, is in exile in Germany. He said he had to keep his head down, keeping in mind the recent deaths of Baluch and Hussein. It rekindled my old fears of being gone or killed, even in Europe, he said while adding that he cannot walk around Berlin alone out of fear.

Aurang Zeb Khan Zalmay, editor of the Pashtun Times, is in exile in Germany. Pashtun Times is an online portal that highlights human rights violations in the tribal areas of northwest Pakistan. He said: Many of my friends are not even willing to take a selfie with me and post it online for fear of being watched or questioned when they return to Pakistan.

In 2020, a Pakistani government memo was leaked accusing several journalists of Pakistani origin, based in the United States and Europe, of posting anti-Pakistan content in foreign media under pseudo-names. A reporter was quoted by Observer as saying: In the past six to eight months I have not done proper journalism because I have been threatened to a serious level that I have had to take a step back. The exiled journalist has reportedly received a warning from the Pakistani military intelligence agency.

Pakistani government denies allegations

In a statement, the Pakistani government denied the allegations. He said: As a responsible state, Pakistan respects the norms and principles of international law and complies with the legal and diplomatic frameworks that govern the interaction between states, including on community matters. There is no question of a threat being made against a national of any state, including Pakistani own nationals living anywhere under any pretext. The unsubstantiated allegations appear to be part of the rather blatant ongoing disinformation campaign against Pakistan to slander the country and its state institutions.

