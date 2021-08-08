PPKM level 4 extended or not? Listen to Jokowi’s explanation …

KOMPAS.com – The implementation of the Level 4 Community Activity Restrictions (PPKM) will end tomorrow, Monday (9/8/2021).

Whether or not the PPKM is extended is still the concern of many parties.

The community also asked whether level 4 of the PPKM would be further extended or not.

The emergency PPKM until changed to Level 4 PPKM came into effect on July 3, 2021 in response to the increase in Covid-19 cases in a number of regions in Indonesia.

Warganet has also started asking whether or not PPKM is being extended on social media.

Do you want to extend the PPKM again? – ara ???? (@bumbleebabyy) August 8, 2021

[askrl] Can’t this be the last day of PPKM, do you think it will be extended again or not? – Askrlfess (@Askrlfess) August 8, 2021

Tomorrow is the 9th … Ppkm level 4 has been extended or not?

7 days or 14 days? – t (@syahrulmoe_) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for the coordinating minister of maritime affairs and investments, Jodi Mahardi, said that no decision had been taken on whether or not to extend PPKM level 4.

“Yes, there will be a coordination meeting for the evaluation of PPKM Java-Bali,” Jodi said, citing: Kompas.com, Sunday (8/8/2021).

