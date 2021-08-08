Connecting Fox News’ Tucker Carlson, Hungary and Trump





In recent years, the Hungarian government led by authoritarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn has openly courted the American right, courting the kind of anti-democratic forces backing former President Donald Trump. Last week, those efforts seemed to pay off. And Orbn, by far the most autocratic figure in the European Union, has arguably pulled off his biggest blow to date and has shown precisely the direction in which the Trumpian base is ready to go.

Fox News spokesman Tucker Carlson, a regular promoter of everything from political and scientific disinformation to white nationalist talking points, arrived in Budapest on Monday, where he quickly began to attack Orbn. According to Carlson, who has been broadcasting from Budapest all week and is a speaker at a far-right conference this weekend, his journey is to spotlight Orbns’ accomplishments over the past decade.

If you care about Western civilization and democracy and families and the fierce assault on these three things by the leaders of our world institutions, you should know what is going on here right now, Carlson said in the ‘issue.

For anyone who has followed Hungary’s trajectory under Orbn, Carlson’s hymns to the country’s supposed democracy are laughable. Under a decade of Orbn’s rule, Hungary has gone from a bright spot of political freedoms to an uplifting tale of how a right-wing authoritarian can dismantle a democracy, piece by piece, while helping his pals profit in course.

Pick any measure you want, and Hungary’s self-proclaimed democracy barely survives close scrutiny. Look at the freedoms of the press, for example. Not only did the Orbn government design a national propaganda machine that would rival autocracies anywhere, but earlier this summer Reporters Without Borders called Orbn an enemy of press freedom, the only leader of the press. European Union to be on the list, which puts him in the same infamous company. like the Syrian Bashar al-Assad and the Russian Vladimir Putin.

Or look at the culture of corruption and elite predation that Orbn fostered. Not only does Transparency International now rank Hungary lower than dictatorships like Belarus or Cuba in its Corruption Perception Index, but the government in Budapest has turned into little more than a looting vehicle. From systemic fraud that funnels billions to regime insiders to corruption within the inner circle of Orbn, Hungary has, as Freedom House, a nonprofit human rights organization writes, has become a Capitalist state of crony par excellence. What does it mean? As The Atlantic reported, no one can be rich in Hungary without having a connection to Orbn.

Even Carlsons claims that Hungary is a kind of bulwark of Western civilization that its outpost of religious conservatives who simply protect faith and family is a farce. The country is hardly a stronghold of Christianity; at the last check, Hungary had as many highly religious citizens as places like notoriously socialist Norway, let alone liberal strongholds like the Netherlands. Likewise, Orbns Hungary is regularly the most pro-Chinese member of the European Union, a relationship that has many security and corruption concerns.

On the contrary, the idea that Hungary supports Western civilization stems directly from the kind of fanatical policies that many right-wing traditionalist Americans would like to see replicated in the United States; As MSNBC’s Zeeshan Aleem noted, Orbn is a social traditionalist who has banned gender studies in universities and rejected legal recognition of trans people.

Whichever way you look at it, Orbn and his slap effectively tipped the country from a burgeoning democracy to something much darker.

Whichever way you look at it, Orbn and his slap effectively shifted the country from a burgeoning democracy to something much darker and something much closer to Mafia states in places like Russia. or Kazakhstan where loyalty to the leader, and a willingness to target all those who oppose his reign, that is all that matters. To see the consequences of such a pivot, watch the ongoing Olympic drama surrounding Belarusian sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, who is now seeking asylum in Poland after criticizing her coaches and threatening her safety. As Freedom House summed it up last year, Orbn’s government has abandoned any pretense of respecting democratic institutions. (Not that Orbn would necessarily disagree: the prime minister called for illiberal democracy in his country of nearly 10 million people.)

But then, perhaps Carlsons visit is not surprising. After all, Trump and his supporters have been only too happy to emulate Orbn’s authoritarian measures in recent years. Trump has called for the imprisonment of political opponents, pressured foreign governments to fabricate dirt on his rival, and encouraged an insurgent riot on Jan.6. As we have continued to learn, Trump is also the first sitting president to attempt to overturn the results of a presidential election and the will of the American electorate.

In many ways, Trump and Orbn are birds of an autocratic feather. This helps explain why Carlson, who regularly regurgitates far-right talking points and who often seems to have contempt for non-white Americans and American democratic principles despite his protests to the contrary, came to Budapest to congratulate Orbn. and congratulate the Hungarian leaders supposed achievements.

Yet while Carlson is now one of the biggest names to publicly tout Orbn, he is simply following in the footsteps of those who rushed to defend Orbn before him. Former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, perhaps the most vocal advocate of white nationalism in modern congressional history, praised Orbn’s anti-immigrant rhetoric in 2017. In recent years , proponents of American white supremacy have described Orbn as a hero of Western civilization, with right-wing moron Steve Bannon dubbing Orbn Trump before Trump. Orbn’s government has even gone so far as to pay far-right American trolls on Twitter to whitewash its authoritarian policies.

The reasons for this praise range from Orbs’ willingness to slander immigrants and refugees to his outside efforts to target members of the LGBTQ community and, of course, his willingness to dismantle aspects of Hungarian democracy that he don’t like, brick by brick, policy by policy. As Washington Post columnist Ishaan Tharoor wrote, town planning represents the feverish dream of the American right.

He is absolutely right. Whether targeting migrants or igniting an ethno-nationalist base, attacking the press to foment nativist conspiracies, ushering in unprecedented corruption to the removal of basic democratic protections, Trumpism is increasingly besides indistinguishable from orbism. And Carlson singing the praises of both offers a clue as to the direction in which many of Trump’s outspoken supporters would like to see America drift. At the very least, Carlson’s visit represents one more step towards the normalization of these types of ideologies, both abroad and at home.

