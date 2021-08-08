Alibaba rape allegation puts pressure on Chinese tech company





An employee of Chinese online retailer Alibaba accused his supervisor of sexual assault, dealing a further blow to the company’s reputation during a regulatory crackdown on the country’s tech groups. An account by an Alibaba employee posted on the company’s internal forums late Friday evening alleged that her supervisor of the group’s online grocery platform, Taoxianda, sexually assaulted her during the a business trip last month. The woman wrote that she was forced to drink at a corporate banquet and was later groped by a dinner guest before being sexually assaulted by the supervisor in her hotel room. Security camera footage showed the supervisor had come to her room four times, according to the account. “I lay down on the bed, unable to move. I was crying and he kept kissing and touching me, ”she wrote. She also accused Alibaba of not initially responding to its request for an investigation. On Sunday, an explosion of anger at the allegations flooded social media with accusations that Alibaba was failing to protect female employees from inappropriate advances and sexual harassment from male colleagues. Zhang Yong, chief executive of Alibaba, said in a statement to employees on Sunday that he felt “shocked, angry and ashamed” upon learning of the incident. He promised that the results of an internal investigation would be shared with all Alibaba staff. Police in Jinan, the eastern Chinese city where the incident allegedly took place, said they have opened an investigation. The supervisor did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. advised Alibaba, along with much of China’s tech industry, is under close scrutiny by the Chinese Communist Party on everything from workplace culture to employee benefits and safety. data and antitrust violations. Jack Ma, the high profile founder of Alibaba, has all but disappeared from public view since late 2020, when Xi Jinping, the Chinese president, suddenly stepped in to cancel Ant Group’s successful public offering, activities payment and loan from Ma. Alibaba said the supervisor has been suspended. The company has not tolerated sexual misconduct and has established an internal team to facilitate a police investigation, she said. The Alibaba scandal erupted days after Beijing police announced they had arrested Kris Wu, a pop star and Canadian citizen on suspicion of rape after several women online accused him of sexual misconduct. The two high-profile cases sparked China’s #MeToo movement, which has gained momentum in recent years despite online censorship amid government concerns about feminist activism.

