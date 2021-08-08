Pakistani police arrest 3 people under controversial blasphemy law





ANI | Updated: 08 Aug 2021 13:18 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 8 (ANI): Pakistani police arrested three people under a controversial blasphemy law for allegedly desecrating the Holy Quran in Abbottabad and Havelian. In the first incident, a transgender person identified as Qaiser Zada, a resident of Swabi, was arrested Thursday after he was allegedly caught by residents near Jinnah Bagh in the city of Abbottabad as he burned a copy of the holy Quran, Dawn reported. He was beaten up by the population and then handed over to the police. The police registered the FIR against the accused under section 295-B and then presented it to the judicial magistrate, who placed him in pre-trial detention for three days. In the other incident, police arrested two brothers – Asif Fareed and Abdullah Fareed – when locals allegedly grabbed them while they were burning pieces of the Koran and other Islamic documents. Article 295-B on the complaint of the elders and the local ulemas. The blasphemy law was introduced by Articles 295-B and 295-C of the Pakistani Penal Code under the dictatorial regime of General Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

Pakistan’s controversial blasphemy law carries an automatic death penalty for anyone found guilty of insulting God, Islam or other religious figures. Many members of the minority communities in Pakistan – Ahmadis, Hindus, Christians and Sikhs have been charged with draconian blasphemy law. Many of them languish in prison on false accusations of disrespecting the Koran. Pakistan’s blasphemy law has been criticized by human rights groups who say it is often used maliciously and to persecute religious minorities in the predominantly Muslim country. Pakistan has been criticized on several occasions by the international community for failing to take strict measures to protect its minority communities, although the country’s Prime Minister, Imran Khan, has pledged to protect them on numerous occasions. According to the Pakistani advocacy group Center for Social Justice, between 1987 and 2017, an estimated 1,549 people were charged under the draconian blasphemy law; for comparison, before 1986, only 14 cases were reported. More than 70 cases of extrajudicial executions by vigilantes accused of blasphemy have taken place from the 1980s to the present day, the think tank said. On May 12, the 2020 International Religious Freedom report released by the US State Department highlighted a downward spiral of religious expression in Pakistan, including in the form of blasphemy laws, with sentences of up to the death penalty. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pakistan-police-arrest-3-under-controversial-blasphemy-law20210808131754 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos