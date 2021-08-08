Boris Johnson: Olympic heroes of the GB team showed the best of this country





Team GB’s successful Olympians have shown “that there is no limit to what we can accomplish,” said Boris Johnson.

The 65 medals collected at the Tokyo Games match the number won at the GB Team’s Olympic Games in London in 2012 and are only two short of Rio’s record total in 2016.

The prime minister said the contestants were yelled at by fans in homes, pubs and offices, showing “grace in victory and incredible courage in defeat”. He said: “Over the past two weeks the GB team has shown us the best of this country – showing our sportsmanship, hard work and determination. A message to our fantastic @TeamGB Olympians 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/pt6U6ZGb5w – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) August 8, 2021 “From record-breaking performances in the pool to gravity-defying races in skateboarding and BMX, this team has shown extraordinary depth and talent. “I want to thank each of our Olympians and all those behind the scenes who have been trained and coached by the hours that have contributed to our success. “This team has shown that even under the most difficult circumstances, sport brings people together and changes lives. You have shown grace in victory and incredible courage in defeat. (PA Graphics) “And while you may not have heard the roar of the crowds in Tokyo, each of you has given us a reason to rejoice in our homes – in lounges, pubs, parks and offices across the country. across the country. “Above all, you have once again revealed the central truth about this country: that when we think about it, there is no limit to what we can accomplish. “Thanks to the GB team. We are so, so proud of you. Now bring Paris! Briton Jason Kenny celebrates after winning keirin gold (Danny Lawson / PA) Mr Johnson also praised the two champions on the final day – cyclist Jason Kenny became ‘Britain’s greatest Olympian of all time’ with gold in the keirin while Lauren Price’s victory in the middleweight crowned “Brilliant Games for British Boxing”. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer praised ‘Welsh Wonder’ Price as the British boxing team ‘play their most successful Olympics in over 100 years’. It’s gold for the Welsh wonder @ LLPrice94 as the # TeamGB boxing team has enjoyed its most successful Olympics for over 100 years. Congratulations to all. 🥇🥇🥈🥈🥉🥉# Tokyo2020 https://t.co/zzu3xewlG0 – Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) August 8, 2021 Sir Keir also praised Kenny’s “phenomenal” ride in the keirin. “Jason has thrilled us through four Olympic Games winning more medals and gold than any other British athlete in history. Simply superb, ”he said.

