Letter to Jokowi, BEM Unri highlights Rokan block transition





Jakarta – Management Rokan Oil and Gas Block pass from Chevron ke Pertamina. Pertamina will operate it from Monday (9/8) tomorrow. Underlining this transition for the benefit of the inhabitants of Riau, the Student Executive Board University of Riau (BEM Unri) addressed a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). “We sent the letter by email. Tomorrow we will also send it directly,” BEM Unri student president Nofrian Fadil Akbar told reporters on Sunday (8/8/2021). Letter from BEM Unri to President Jokowi numbered 463 / SP / BEM-UNRI / KE / VIII / 2021. The letter was signed by Nofrian and Cabinet Minister Secretary BEM Unri, Muhammad Zikri Imanullah, dated August 7, 2021. In the first point, BEM Unri highlighted the question of the participation (PI) of 10% which is the right of the regional government of Riau. The students want this right to be really used and the regional government of Riau is ready to welcome it. Another item is the environmental audit of waste issues from Chevron Pacific Indonesia (CPI). The results of this environmental audit must be made public. “Because what is concerning is that when the PT CPI contract expires, B3 waste is still a problem or an obstacle besides being a bad ‘memento’ of Chevron’s legacy in Indonesia when they leave. Thus, the BEM of the University of Riau demands clarity of the results of the audits and urges a resolution of this problem of B3 waste ”, declared BEM Unri. Here are six UNRI BEM pressure points in Jokowi, as contained in the UNRI BEM letter: The Executive Council of Students of Riau University intends to send a letter and urge the President of the Republic of Indonesia to give strict and strict instructions to:

1. Local governments must immediately resolve the issues related to the allocation of 10% PI

2. The Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK) should make public the results of environmental audits on IPC waste issues, in this case the public.

3. Local government, Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (ESDM), Ministry of Environment and Forestry (KLHK), Special Working Group for Upstream Oil and Gas Business Activities (SKK MIGAS) and related parties to evaluate PT. CPI which has not been updated to date.

4. Encourage clarity regarding the PT. Mandau Cipta Tenaga Nusantara (MCTN) and how it is distributed in the regions.

5. Pertamina Hulu Rokan to fulfill the 4 commitments made for the well-being of the population of Riau.

(Four commitments: Pertamina is committed to contributing the results of the Rokan Block to regional revenue sharing, BUMD is entitled to 10% of the Rokan Block PI, involving the participation of local businesses, and social responsibility in synergy with the local government in order to that he’s right on target)

6. Pertamina Hulu Rokan will ensure and be responsible for the production rate of the Rokan block. In the event of a decrease, Pertamina must immediately increase its production rate. As reported by detikcom, PT Pertamina will operate the Rokan oil and gas block on Monday (9/8) tomorrow. Riau Governor Syamsuar said he had prepared the BUMD to manage the Rokan bloc. “We have also prepared the BUMD to participate in the management of this participation (PI), which of course, we hope, could have a positive impact on the development of Riau and the well-being of the population of Riau”, Syamsuar said last Monday (2/8). Regarding the BUMD prepared by the provincial government of Riau, on June 3, Syamsuar said that there were two BUMDs that met the criteria, namely PT Riau Petroleum and PT Bumi Siak Pusako (BSP). Pertamina Hulu Rokan (PHR) will take over the management of the Rokan block which was originally managed by CPI. The Rokan block, which has an area of ​​6,453 km2, is said to produce about 165,000 barrels of oil per day, or about 24% of the national oil production. (down / aik)

