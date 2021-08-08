PM and Army chief praise NCOC as it ends 500 days





KARACHI:

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) – a high-level forum established to fight the coronavirus in Pakistan – ended its 500 days on Sunday amid praise from the prime minister and government ministers.

On this occasion, an article titled “NCOC: A Unified Endeavor” was also published by the Pakistani military’s media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), to highlight “the strategies and mechanism behind the Pakistan’s successful response to Covid-19 ”.

The NCOC is the nerve center for synergizing and articulating unified national efforts against Covid-19 and for implementing the decisions of the National Coordinating Committee on Covid-19, reads its website.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Imran Khan paid tribute to the NCOC team for their “Covid response strategy”. He added that the NCOC’s strategy has been praised by the world.

Our Covid 19 response strategy has been appreciated by the world and with the blessing of Allah has protected Pakistan from the worst effects of Covid. I want to pay tribute to the NCOC team who, through their dedicated work, have been the backbone of our Covid response strategy.

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2021

Army Chief of Staff Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa also praised the NCOC for its efforts to contain the deadly contagion. “The NCOC has remained central to Pakistan’s response to COVID-19,” the ISPR Twitter account said, citing Pakistan.

“It symbolizes an optimized national response in the face of adversity, saving precious lives. Congratulations to the NCOC team for completing 500 days of struggle and continuous delivery,” added the army chief.

“The NCOC has remained central to Pakistan’s response to COVID-19. It symbolizes an optimized national response in the face of adversity, saving precious lives. Kudos to the NCOC team for completing 500 Days of Struggle and Continuous Delivery ”. COAS https://t.co/4su2aPQwh8

– DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 8, 2021

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also the NCOC chief, tweeted the NCOC documentary. He said the documentary highlighted measures – valued globally – taken by the NCOC to tackle the pandemic.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry congratulated the NCOC on completing the 500 days of its establishment and developing a comprehensive strategy to prevent the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement released by Radio Pakistan, Fawad said the NCOC, since its inception, has made decisions in the light of scientific and earthly realities to fight the pandemic.

He said the government was pursuing a balanced smart lockdown strategy that focused on protecting the poor and wage earners in line with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision and NCOC guidelines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2314595/pm-army-chief-all-praise-for-ncoc-as-it-completes-500-days The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos