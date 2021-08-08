HMS Queen Elizabeth falls short of her China Sea billing

It was to be a triumphant demonstration of the continued global reach of Brexit Britains in Asia and the Pacific, with the proud new aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth showing that the UK can play an international role to challenge China’s expansion of power.

Heavily guarded by an American destroyer and a Dutch frigate and equipped with American F-35 fighter jets, the three billion pounds THIS However, just crossed the disputed South China Sea, where Beijing claims extensive territorial waters around newly developed islands that have become full-fledged military and air bases.

There has apparently been no major incident, despite the hype going back three years over Britain establishing freedom of navigation rights. Britannia.

the THIS of course does a decent job of showing the flag at a time when Boris Johnson announced Britain’s post-Brexit Asian tilt, which essentially means negotiating trade deals to replace what has been lost from the European Union.

But the Royal Navy is much smaller after years of budget cuts. Ignominiously, one of his destroyers tasked with protecting the THIS on her 16,000 nautical mile voyage, she had engine problems at first and had to withdraw to an Italian port for repairs (leaving only one of six ships in her class afloat).

Then, just like the THIS approaching waters claimed by China, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austinpunctured the Asian ambition of Great Britains, which implies that they were lost. He applauded the historic trip but added: Are there areas where the UK can be more useful in other parts of the world? With limited resources, the United States and its allies would have to find the best way to share the military burden, hinting that Britain’s best way was closer to home.

theFinancial Timewas the only medium to spot and underline those words in Austin’s speech in Singapore at an event sponsored by the London-based International Institute for Strategic Studies. the FT reportbrought protest tweetsfrom the IISS moderator, a former UK staff member of the newspaper, who claimed that was not Austin’s main message and that no one else had noticed the remarks.

The line seems solid, however, and might well have been a warning to Johnson not to allow his global hype of Britain to lead to a clash that could not be won in an area virtually controlled by China.

The report gained credibility with repeated mentions inTime,The Guardian, the Hong Kong-based companySouth China Morning Postand elsewhere, it would not have come to light without prior verification with US sources.

Dominic Raab, British Foreign Secretary, tried on August 4 to reset Britains case, saying Austin’s remarks had been overinterpreted. Raab spoke about the UK’s diplomatic roles and other roles in the Asia-Pacific working, for example, with Indonesia on anti-terrorism and Vietnam on anti-trafficking bypassing the fact that this work commendable does not need an aircraft carrier protected by ships of other nations.

The observer newspaper, the Sunday version of Guardian, published an August 1 article saying that Navigate the Imperial Illusionsis no way to run foreign policy. He mocked Defense Secretary Ben Wallace for saying the goal was to fly the flag of Global Britain.

China reacted angrily by warning (in his World time mouth)that the THIS The flotilla is expected to remain small and obey the rules, adding that it is likely to step up attempts to expel warships at any time.

In August 2018, anotherThe British warship set offa diplomatic row when he intentionally sailed too close to the Paracels and was followed at close range by Chinese ships and planes. This was ordered by the then-goof-prone Defense SecretaryGavin Williamson (a Boris Johnson favoriteand now a disastrous education secretary), who referred in a 2019 speech to QE’s future navigation freedom journey. Britain, he said, would strengthen its global military position after Brexit and increase our lethality in response to threats posed by Russia and China.

Germany also appears to have had doubts over provoking China with a frigate that embarked on a seven-month trip this week that will include the South China Sea.Beijing asked Germany to defineThe purpose of the ships, exposing divisions on the issue within Angela Merkels’ government, and denied her permission to stop over in Shanghai.

Quad exercises

India who did exercises with the THIS strike group in the Indian Ocean joins the crowd. It has four ships, two of them armed with missiles, departing for a two-month deployment to Southeast Asia that will include exercises with the United States, Japan and Australia, its so-called partners. the Quad Safety Alliance.

India will undoubtedly be careful not to dispute China’s claim in the South China Sea that has enough problems with the two countries, a 15-month-long confrontation in the Himalayas, where China routinely encroaches on it. which India considers its share of disputed territory.

At the heart of all this naval activity that includes American and Chinese ships is the global dichotomy of how to deal with an aggressive China under its President Xi Jinping. Britain has failed to affect China’s brutal crackdown on freedoms in its former territory of Hong Kong, and its complaints about the treatment of Uyghurs in Xinxiang province are being ignored along with the protests of others. country.

As was shown during the THIS, China will threaten those who sail too close to the heavily armed islands it has enlarged in recent years, despite international protests, to the point of controlling the area.

He will not be worried, however, by the deployment of a German ship, some from the UK and its allies, and some from India. These countries underscore the international determination not to let China block major shipping routes, but perhaps no other nation. United States can muster the force that would be needed to deter Beijing.

Britain is not giving up, however. He announced that he would permanently assign two offshore patrol vessels to work with other countries in the region, just a symbolic gesture of the country that once ruled the waves.

This article first appeared onRide the elephant, John Elliott’s blog. It has been slightly modified for style.

John Elliottis, journalist and author of the bookIMPLOSION: Indias Tryst With Reality.